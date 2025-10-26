Comrades salutes veteran Dispatch columnist Bob Norris
Daily Dispatch road running columnist and correspondent Bob Norris was honoured in Durban on Friday evening, scooping the Comrades Gems Awards’ Journalist of the Year accolade.
In recognition of a lifetime of covering road running, including many articles on the Comrades, the Comrades Marathon Association handed the award and R30,000 to Norris...
