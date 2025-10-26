East London boxers too good for Bay rivals
Ayabulela Xatyana star performer with defeat of Sanele Magwaza at Lillian Ngoyi Hall show
East London boxers cemented their dominance over their Nelson Mandela Bay counterparts when they romped to emphatic stoppage victories at the Lillian Ngoyi Hall in Kwazakhele on Saturday.
The biggest winner was Ayabulela Xatyana when he dominated his experienced foe, Sanele Magwaza, and forced him to quit on his stool at the end of the eighth round to take his provincial junior-featherweight title...
