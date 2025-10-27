Moore pipped at the post in title chase
Gqeberha star up against mammoth task
Young Gqeberha motor racing ace Joshua Moore put in a strong performance at the last round of the VW Rookie Cup Interprovincial Challenge Series, which was part of the season-ending National Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion over the weekend.
Trailing Christopher Tait by just one point going into the final round, Moore faced a mammoth task in the series, which sees all the drivers racing in identical VW Polos...
