Beers and Dubau-Prevot make it two from two at Gravel Burn

On a fast and furious Stage 2 of the Nedbank Gravel Burn, at least until a few rogue cattle interrupted proceedings just before the halfway mark, Matt Beers (Specialised Off Road Toyota) sped to victory on the pristine streets of Willowmore in the Eastern Cape.
Germany’s Lukas Baum (Orbea x Leatt Speed Company) finished second, with Swiss rider Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling) crossing the line in third place after a day of fierce racing on “champagne gravel” – the term used to describe smooth, fast and open gravel roads.
Beers now holds a slim one-minute lead over Pellaud in the General Classification after two stages of the Nedbank Gravel Burn.
“We all worked really well out there today,” Beers said of his Stage 2 efforts.
“All three of us, me, Simon and Lukas, were trying to make time in the general classification, so it was a perfect scenario to have the two of them setting the pace at the front with me.”
Beers added that Baum was the main instigator of the attack that split the field.
“Lukas set a super hard pace up the Shallot climb. It was really rough, and I sort of slipped a little bit, but I was able to bridge the gap, and Simon came with me.
“That was around 30km into the stage, and after that we stayed together all the way to the finish.”
In the women’s race, Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste / Pinarello) of France claimed Stage 2 after a storming ride where she reeled in the leaders with just metres to go.
Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) of the US, pipped at the post after leading, finished second on the 108km stage from Avontuur to Willowmore, with Canada’s Haley Smith (Trek Driftless/ MAAP/ COROS/ The Feed) taking third place.
“I thought it was an easy day to begin with, but by the end that wasn’t the case at all,” Dubau-Prevot said on a festive finish line marked by the enthusiastic sounds of the local marching band.
“The stage ended up being a good battle among all the leaders. I am really happy to get the win because Melisa was so strong out there today and such a great opponent.”
Dubau-Prevot said she walked for a short stretch on the Shallot climb, allowing Preen and Rollins to create a gap at the front.
“Ashleigh (Moolman-Pasio) came back and we rode together with some of the other ladies to chase down the leaders,” Dubau-Prevot said.
“But that climb was where all the difference was made today.
Beers and Dubau-Prevot make it two from two at Gravel Burn
Image: JAMES CAMERON HERON
