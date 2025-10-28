Green number holders get special nod for Comrades entries

Comrades Marathon athletes with green race numbers have been given first preference to submit race entries for the 2026 up-run edition of the ultimate human race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, the Comrades Marathon Association says.
The association said this preference was done to honour the dedication and perseverance of athletes who had achieved a permanent green number after completing the Comrades Marathon 10 times, earning five gold medals, or winning the race three times.
The association said race entries for the 2026 Comrades Marathon edition would open on Monday at noon.
“The first week of the entry process is reserved for Green Number Club runners and Comrades Marathon Association members,” it said.
“Entries for all other aspirant Comrades Marathon runners will open one week later, on Monday November 3 at 10am.”
Association GM Alain Dalais said they were proud of their green number club members and were inspired by their commitment and passion for the Comrades Marathon.
“Similarly, we value and appreciate our members, who take a greater interest in everything to do with the event, and as a token of appreciation to all Green Number Club athletes and CMA members, for their many years of loyalty and dedication to the ultimate human race, the early entry window is reserved for them.”
According to the association, the overall entry period for the race will close on November 28, or earlier if f 22,000 entries are reached before the closing date.
The association urged runners to take note that this would be the only entry window for the 2026 race.
Dalais said only those CMA members who had signed up for or renewed their annual membership by October 23 23 would qualify for this early entry window for the 2026 race.
It is the second time that members of the Green Numbers Club are being offered first preference to register for the race.
Comrades Marathon Association members have been offered a similar early entry for the race for the first time.
Online entries can be done via the Comrades Marathon website (www.comrades.com) or on the Comrades Marathon app.
The entry fees are:
- SA entrants R1,200
- Rest of Africa entrants R2,000
- International entrants R4,500 — WATCH: We are the Champions News Agency
Green number holders get special nod for Comrades entries
Image: TOBIAS GINSBURG
Comrades Marathon athletes with green race numbers have been given first preference to submit race entries for the 2026 up-run edition of the ultimate human race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, the Comrades Marathon Association says.
The association said this preference was done to honour the dedication and perseverance of athletes who had achieved a permanent green number after completing the Comrades Marathon 10 times, earning five gold medals, or winning the race three times.
The association said race entries for the 2026 Comrades Marathon edition would open on Monday at noon.
“The first week of the entry process is reserved for Green Number Club runners and Comrades Marathon Association members,” it said.
“Entries for all other aspirant Comrades Marathon runners will open one week later, on Monday November 3 at 10am.”
Association GM Alain Dalais said they were proud of their green number club members and were inspired by their commitment and passion for the Comrades Marathon.
“Similarly, we value and appreciate our members, who take a greater interest in everything to do with the event, and as a token of appreciation to all Green Number Club athletes and CMA members, for their many years of loyalty and dedication to the ultimate human race, the early entry window is reserved for them.”
According to the association, the overall entry period for the race will close on November 28, or earlier if f 22,000 entries are reached before the closing date.
The association urged runners to take note that this would be the only entry window for the 2026 race.
Dalais said only those CMA members who had signed up for or renewed their annual membership by October 23 23 would qualify for this early entry window for the 2026 race.
It is the second time that members of the Green Numbers Club are being offered first preference to register for the race.
Comrades Marathon Association members have been offered a similar early entry for the race for the first time.
Online entries can be done via the Comrades Marathon website (www.comrades.com) or on the Comrades Marathon app.
The entry fees are:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby