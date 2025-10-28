Hillside delighted with victory in NMB schools chess contest

Hillside Technical High were crowned champions for the third time when they came from behind to triumph in the annual Nelson Mandela Bay Schools chess playoffs earlier in October.
The tournament was held at the St Thomas Auditorium in Gelvandale, with 16 qualifying teams battling it out in a Swiss round-robin format.
In a stirring display of grit, teamwork and belief, reigning 2024 champs Hillside secured their third win overall, having first won the event in 2018.
They were crowned the champions after a nail-biting final round against Westering High, who finished second, while Ndzondelelo were third.
This event saw the cream of NMB high schools vie for the honour of being crowned the best chess team in the metro.
Despite Hillside being a school with limited sport funding and minimal equipment, their players showed on Saturday that they had the heart to overcome those sorts of handicaps.
To see the players celebrating, hugging and laughing after their win was a testament that when preparation meets opportunity, underdogs can become contenders, even conquerors.
“This team are very special and humble, and never get ahead of themselves,” coach Ashwell Hart said.
“Despite many of them coming from less affluent areas, this does not deter them from doing well and giving their best.
“We had three matriculants participating and we are already looking ahead to build this team to become a force to be reckoned with going into the new year.
“For now, we will just take the moment to reflect on a magnificent victory.’’
His sentiments were echoed by principal NN Paulsen.
“This team has made our school proud,” Paulsen said. “To come from behind and still win is showing character when it matters most.
“This is the culture we try to instil in pupils at our beautiful institution.’’
Outgoing team captain Ihshaan Darling was thrilled with the team’s performance.
“It was a humbling experience to be leading such a talented and skilful team,” Darling said.
“Going into the final round we had a belief we could do this. We are grateful and blessed.”
The Herald
