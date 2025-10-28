Matt Beers captures opening stage of Gravel Burn

Matt Beers (Specialised Off-Road — Toyota) won stage one of the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn on Sunday, finishing the cold and wet 84km stage from Knysna to Avontuur one second ahead of Swiss rider Andri Frischknecht (Scott SRAM).
Hugo Drechou, of France, finished third on the day, crossing the line alongside Frischknecht.
Beers, who grew up in the Garden Route region, is always the hometown favourite when he starts a race in SA and didn’t disappoint with a commanding performance from start to finish.
He started well in testing conditions alongside fellow SA riders Tristan Nortje, Marco Joubert (both IMBUKO ChemChamp) and Travis Steadman (Team Toyota Specialized), and soon began asserting his authority on the proceedings on the final climb of the day.
Fresh off the plane from the US and victory at The Big Sugar Classic just 15 days ago, Beers looks to be the man to beat on home soil.
With 15km to go and the bulk of that distance climbing up the historic Prince Alfred’s Pass, Beers pulled away from the pro field with Drechou and Frischknecht in tow.
Drechou made a handful of efforts to drop the two-time SA Gravel champion, while Frischknecht was digging deep to stay in touch with the two front riders.
Ultimately, Beers summited first putting himself in pole position for the twisting, technical descent into the Avontuur finish to claim the coveted crown of the first stage winner of the first-ever Nedbank Gravel Burn.
“It’s cool to win the first stage of a new event,” Beers said.
“I feel like it was my duty to put in a big effort today to be the first person to wear the Assos Ember leader jersey.
“The conditions were gnarly out there; it was wet and really cold, but I had done my homework in the week leading up to the race and studied the route well, so I knew exactly where I needed to ease off, attack, or take charge of the racing.
“I knew it was quite a technical finish, so I just wanted to get into the front on the final few kilometres to hold the chasers off.
“I was able to do that; right at the end, I was a little confused because I couldn’t see the actual finish line, but happy to take the win on a tough day.”
Outside Beers’ victory, the story of the day was the weather. Rain pummeled Knysna from the early hours of the morning, with the pro riders and 500 entrants leaving Knysna just as the heavy rains abated.
Meanwhile, France’s Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste/Pinarello) triumphed in a two-up sprint finish into Avontuur against SA’s Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance Soul) in the women’s opening stage.
Moolman-Pasio led the way in the pro women’s race on the final climb of the stage up Prince Alfred’s Pass, but Dubau-Prevot was able to make her move within sight of the finish line and hold off the SA rider to claim victory on stage one.
SA Gravel champion Hayley Preen, fresh from a season of racing in the US, finished third on the stage.
“It was a case of watching and waiting,” a mud-splattered Dubau-Prevot said at the finish.
“Ashleigh is such a strong rider and is so good on the hills that I had to time my attack well.
“I just got it in the end and was able to take the win.
“But I said to Ashleigh, as we got close to the end, that I respect her so much that I didn’t want to finish with a sprint.
“But she just said to me ‘don’t be silly, we must race’.” — Nedbank Gravel Burn
Image: JAMES CAMERON HERON/GRAVEL BURN
