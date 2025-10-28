Lumar Karolse, a 12-year-old Grade 6 student at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, has taken the South African weightlifting scene by storm.
Young Jeffreys Bay weightlifter showing his prowess
Image: SUPPLIED
Lumar Karolse, a 12-year-old Grade 6 student at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, has taken the South African weightlifting scene by storm.
Starting the sport in June 2024, Karolse’s rapid rise to success is a testament to his dedication and talent as he was crowned SA junior champion in Cape Town a few months ago.
Despite facing challenges off the platform, his determination has shone through, making his achievements all the more remarkable.
What makes Karolse’s achievements even more inspiring is the adversity he faced.
Coming from a humble background, he competed in many high-level competitions wearing his school shoes, a testament to his resourcefulness and dedication.
For the South African Weightlifting Championships, he was fortunate to borrow a weightlifting suit from Kevin du Plooy, the Western Cape chair, as he didn’t have his own lifting gear.
Despite this, Karolse outperformed many of his competitors who had access to proper weightlifting shoes and attire.
As Karolse aims for even greater heights in weightlifting, he is seeking sponsorship to support his training and competition needs.
He is open to partnerships that can help him acquire the necessary resources, including proper weightlifting shoes and gear, to further his career.
In return, sponsors can expect Karolse’s continued success and dedication to the sport.
For more information Pellsrus Primary head of sport Lorenda Cleaven (081-392-7888) or coach Pieter Pretorius (063-133-2523).
