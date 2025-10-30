1City Marathon adjusts start times for safety

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GO TIME: Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Desmond Zibi will be chasing a record in the 1City Marathon

Due to an influx of entries for the 1City Marathon, the organisers were forced to bring forward the starting time of the half-marathon due to safety concerns.

Both the marathon and the half-marathon will now start at 5.30am, followed by the 10km at 5.45am. The 5km race will begin at 7am.

The race, which previously took place at the Fairview racecourse, will now be held at Baywest Mall (entrance 4) on December 6.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said they were currently at 1,500 entries, but they anticipated doubling the number by the end of November.

The ninth edition of the race will be presented by EP Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and is part of the NMB Legacy Project.

“Our main target for this year’s race was 3,000 entries, compared to the 2,200 entries of 2024,” Mbambani said.

“We have an influx now of entries with a month to go before the race. We have gone beyond 1,500 entries, and we know that this is a month-end week, so we will actually be expecting more and more entries.

“Even worse, at the end of November, we are expecting double the number of entries we have now.

“So, for us to prepare ourselves very well in terms of safety measures, on Monday, as the organisers, we decided to start the half-marathon at the same time as the marathon.

“If we start the half-marathon 15 minutes later as previously stated, the front runners of the 21 km will catch up with the back runners of the 42km.

“So, we have decided to take that decision of starting the 21 and the 42 km at the same time, at 5.30 am on the 6th of December.”

Last year, Melikhaya Frans and Zimbabwean Danielle Wild were the big winners at the 1City Marathon in 2024.

Frans, 34, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, sprinted to the finish line to win in two hours, 20 minutes, and six seconds.

He was closely followed by Mphatso Nadolo (Entsika AC) in 2:20:07, with Jonas Makhele (Entsika) third in 2:20:26.

Wild (Sterk Span AC) won the women’s race in a time of 2:56:23.

Nedbank Running Club’s Refeloe Solomons was second, clocking 3:06:20, and was followed by Annalisa Scholtz (Nedbank) in 3:07:39.

Mbambani said there would be a strong local elite field at this year’s race as well.

“Our local guy who will be running the marathon, Desmond Zibi, will be challenging the (60+ age group) SA marathon record. I think his target is two hours and 40 minutes.

“Luyanda Tshangana is also in good shape; he has not raced a single marathon this season.

“For the women, Kelly van Vliet of the Nedbank Running Club and teammate Solomons will also be chasing the title.

“The 21 km is going to have very tough competition because the defending champ is running. Lithobe Menzeleleli is coming, Sinawo Poti has entered and Andile Motwana is also doing the half-marathon.

“Meanwhile, Ntombesintu Mfuzi will be challenging for the 21km title in the female field. Those are the local runners.”

Besides the competitive part of the event, Mbambani, they were marketing the race as a mass participation event.

“We have a 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and a 42 km.

“So, we want the whole family to come and participate in the race, but very importantly, runners should come early because when you have a large number of participants, runners take forever to cross over the starting line.

“That might make it difficult for one to reach the Baywest Mall.

“We urge people to come to the race at 5am, because from 5.30am it will be difficult to enter the venue.

“There are three open entries for the Baywest Mall. It’s only entrance four that will be mainly for the race. Entrance one will be for the staff, and two and three are also for the race.

“In the next two to three days, we will share the bus drivers. The race cut-off time is six hours.”

