Bossr and Niemand lead Iinyathi to victory over Badgers

Eastern Cape Iinyathi captain Jerome Bossr led from the front in Oudtshoorn

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi finally broke their T20 drought, beating the Garden Route Badgers by six wickets in the CSA T20 Knockout at the Recreational Ground in Oudtshoorn on Wednesday.

Last season, the East London side did not pick up a win in the shorter format.

Despite suffering agonising pain from cramp in the Oudtshoorn heat, Iinyathi captain Jerome Bossr led from the front, scoring a maiden T20 half-century as the men from the Eastern Cape chased down their target of 161 with 14 balls remaining.

The left-handed Bossr scored 53 runs off 32 balls, including five maximums and four boundaries.

Jason Niemand was the other Iinyathi batter who put up his hand, ended with an unbeaten 49 runs as the team finished on 162/4.

Ruan Terblanche scored 57 and helped the Badgers to 160/6 after 20 overs.

In pursuit, Bossr and his opening partner, Nathan Roux, started like a house on fire, smashing the opposition attack to all parts of the field.

They were on 55 after five overs when Roux was bowled by Zack Momberg for 22 runs.

Incoming batter Christiaan du Toit (2) had a short stay at the crease and was caught at deep extra cover by Yaseen Valli leaving Iinyathi on 64/2 after seven overs.

Bossr reached his fifty but was momentarily bamboozled by Kyle Jacobs.

Niemand then took control, backed up by Mncedisi Malika and Michael Copeland, in taking the East London side over the line.

The Niemand and Malika combination merged for 23 runs before Malika (16) mistimed a shot to deep square leg and was caught by Liyabona Malife.

Copeland and Niemand notched up a 53-run partnership.

The win means Iinyathi are second on the log with six points.

The Badgers won the toss and chose to bat, a decision which would have pleased their skipper, George van Heerden.

In the opening overs, the Rec pitch played as expected; the ball came on to the willow and offered little movement.

Terblanche and his opening partner, Valli, rode the wave confidently and punished any wayward deliveries from the Iinyathi bowlers.

The Badgers went at a rate of 10 an over in the power play, with Terblanche being the more aggressive of the two.

The home team got to 61 without loss in the first six overs.

Alindile Mhletywa brought an end to the Badgers’ batting honeymoon in the seventh over as he had Valli caught behind by wicketkeeper Malika for a run-a-ball 20.

Hardus Coetzer joined the party for Iinyathi and bowled Heath Richards for 10.

In the same over, he trapped Van Heerden leg before wicket for a golden duck.

Though he kept losing partners at the other end, Terblanche stayed composed and reached his maiden T20 half-century.

He added just seven runs to his fifty before he had his stumps knocked out of the ground by medium pacer Mhletywa, leaving the Badgers at 98/4 after 12 overs.

Nathan Engelbrecht and Jacobs steadied the ship as Iinyathi switched to offensive mode in their search for more wickets.

The batters paired for 39 runs, but Kgaudi Molefe bowled Jacobs for just 19 runs.

The Badgers’ pinch-hitter, Liam Alder, accumulated runs quickly and finished with 21 off 12 balls.

Engelbrecht was run out by Niemand for 26.

The Iinyathi next face the Knights at Buffalo Park on Saturday.

