Make or break for surviving Grand Challenge Top 12 teams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PROBING RUN: Gardens scrumhalf Marvin Kampher goes on the attack against Progress during their EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega

It will be make or break for the last four clubs left standing in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 when they collide in Saturday’s long-awaited semifinal battles.

Kruisfontein United will be bidding to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive when they face Harlequins at the Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha, and Gardens are up against arch-rivals Progress at the Central Field in Kariega.

After a marathon league phase, which kicked off in March, coaches want their players to remain focused and to keep their eyes trained on the biggest prize in EP club rugby.

Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai said the players would be well rested and ready to come out with guns blazing when they faced Kruisfontein.

Harlequins earned the right to host the knockout clash on their home ground because they ended top of the log at the end of the league phase.

“It is crucial for the players and coaches to remain focused,” Nicolaai said.

“The breaks have helped us to recover and keep our focus because we are not overplayed.

“Harlequins have had activities planned for the Saturdays we do not play, and we have also trained and held team-building exercises.”

Nicolaai, who coached Gardens to the 2023 Grand Challenge title, said he had made a smooth move to his new position at Harlequins.

“Fortunately, the transition was not bad,” he said.

“I knew the players currently playing for Harlequins because I coached some of them previously.

“I always wanted to expand myself and learn more from other clubs and cultures to see what it is all about.

“Harlequins would like to wish all the semifinalists all the best, and may the best teams win.”

Harlequins are bidding to break the stranglehold Kruisfontein and Gardens have exerted in EP club rugby in recent seasons.

Winning the Top 12 title in 2024 was extra sweet for Kruisfontein because it enabled the Humansdorp side to silence the doubters, who had labelled them chokers.

Kruisfontein buried their cup final hoodoo and made history when they beat Gardens 24-18.

Defeated by East London Police in the 2023 and the 2024 Eastern Cape Super 14 finals and by Gardens in the 2023 Grand Challenge final, Kruisfontein had been itching to get their hands on the biggest prize in EP club rugby.

“Kruisfontein have had a tough season, but we are confident we have enough juice left in our tank to go all the way,” coach Frank Domingo said.

“The players are tired, but at the same time they are hungry for success.

“We have been working hard to manage our workload to ensure everyone is fresh for the playoffs, and we are ready to give it our all.

“Playing in the Gold Cup was an amazing experience.

“It was tough, but it was also an opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the country.

“We learnt a lot from the experience and it will help us in the Grand Challenge playoffs

“Harlequins will definitely have an advantage playing at home, but we cannot use that as an excuse.

“We have played at the Adcock before, and we know what it is like, and we will just have to focus on our game plan and make sure we are prepared for the conditions and the crowd.

“We will need to be at our best to beat Harlequins.”

Saturday’s Top 12 semifinals (3.30pm): Gardens vs Progress (Central Field, Kariega), Harlequins vs Kruisfontein United (Adcock Stadium, Gqeberha).

The Herald