Scrum guru Proudfoot poised to join EP Elephants 

IN DEMAND: Matt Proudfoot is set to join the EP Elephants as an assistant coach ahead of the new season

EP rugby bosses are poised to recruit highly rated scrum guru Matt Proudfoot in a bold effort to give their pack more grunt when they bid to clinch Currie Cup Premier Division status in 2026.

Well-placed insiders say talks to bring the widely travelled Proudfoot to EP as an assistant coach are at an advanced stage, and an announcement on his appointment could be made next week.

If the surprise move materialises, Proudfoot will be reunited with EP head coach Allister Coetzee.

The pair have worked together at international level before with the Springboks and Namibia at Test level and are said to enjoy a good working relationship.

EP are determined to bring back the glory days to Gqeberha and have set their sights on regaining top-tier Currie Cup status.

Proudfoot was a member of Rassie Erasmus’ successful 2019 World Cup coaching staff and also worked under Eddie Jones with England.

The former Scotland international, who matriculated from Potchefstroom Boys’ High, represented the Leopards 56 times at senior level.

In January 2020, Proudfoot became forwards coach for England and left at the end of 2022.

He had a coaching spell at Stellenbosch University before joining Namibia as their forwards coach for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He played for Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh and won four caps for Scotland between 1998 and 2003.

Injury forced him into semi-retirement, but he still played for the Leopards and the Blue Bulls.

Glasgow Warriors coach Hugh Campbell persuaded him to return to full-time Scottish professional rugby.

In 2003 he returned to Scotland to play for Warriors and won one more international cap while with the team.

At the end of the 2025 season, Coetzee said he knew what the Elephants had to do to turn their fortunes around so they could match rival teams like the Falcons and Griffons.

EP were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semifinal played in Welkom and ended seventh out of 10 teams in the SA Cup.

When he was appointed to the job in 2024, Coetzee said he was not a magician and that hard work lay ahead if the Elephants wanted to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

Coetzee has been given a three-year contract with a view to it being extended.

He said EP must retain their best players on a long-term basis and recruit players into crucial positions where the side lacked depth.

The former Springbok coach said the Griffons and Falcons were ahead of EP because they could build continuity by offering their players long-term contracts.

“As much as we did not go through to the final in this First Division, there were a lot of learnings for me, and I know exactly what is needed for EP,” Coetzee said.

“EP lost high-quality players after the SA Cup, and we also lost players last season who played against us for the likes of the Griffons and the Falcons.

“That is the long and short of it, and we need to build capacity here in EP.

“We need to keep our top players and build continuity.”