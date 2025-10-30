Victory Raceway celebrates 20 years of racing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New 1660 SA1 Marthinus Muller in action at the recent National Championship event in George. Picture credit: Peter Henning

The ninth and final round of Victory Raceway’s Club championship takes place at their circuit in Walmer as they celebrate their 20th year of existence.

Victory Raceway was the brainchild of the late Atta Victor, who turned the old Telkom Sports Grounds into a dirt oval circuit when racing was forced to stop at the Showgrounds in Sydenham due to commercial development.

As the 2025 season draws to a close with the regional titles already having been decided, the focus now shifts to the club championship, where in the V8 American Saloon class, Juan Roesstorff enjoys an unassailable lead in the title hunt with a 110-point lead over Rohan van Vuuren, who is just three points behind third-placed Deon Verster.

Similarly, in the 1600 Stock Saloon class, 17-year-old Reghardt Joubert leads the championship by 100 points with Stephan la Cante in second, with SA2 Pieta de Lange in third, trailing by a further 32 points.

The 1600 class continues to show tremendous growth with fourteen entries already having been received.

The 2.1 Modified Saloon class also has a runaway leader out front with Rimon Landman proving that consistency is what wins championships as he leads the class by a massive 141-point margin over Malcolm Els with Damon Miles in a distant third place.

The Hot Rod class is a closer affair and sees Annuschke Landman with a 51-point lead over Reghardt Joubert, with Kiaan Aylward in third place, a further 90 points behind.

Danie de Vos already has both hands on the Heavy Metal title with a lead of 237 points over former SA1 Pierre van der Berg, with David Victor filling third place, trailing second by 132 points.

In the competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class that has had seventeen drivers competing through the season, there is also a runaway winner in newly-crowned SA1 Marthinus Muller, who has enjoyed a near faultless season and leads the class by 194 points.

Behind him, things will certainly heat up in the race for the other two podium places, where Nadia Rautenbach has a slender 61-point lead over the new SA3 Kenzo Barnard, with Chanell van Tonder still in the mix, a further 18 points back.

Gates to the public open at 2pm with racing scheduled to start at 6pm and there is trackside parking available.

Upcoming events

October

31: Friday Night Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway

November

1: Algoa Kart Club, round 7 at Celso Scribante Kart Circuit on Victoria Drive; Motocross Training Day at Rover Motocross Track; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, round 9 of Club Championship

8: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes

9: European Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road

22: Main circuit racing, PE 100/150/200 & PE 3-hour at Aldo Scribante Raceway

28: Dirt Oval V8 Challenge at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes

28-29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback area

