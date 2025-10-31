Chippa United seek revival under new coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG CHALLENGE: New Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi's immediate job is to get the club out of the relegation zone

New Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will hit the ground running as he attempts to get the club out of the relegation zone, having taken over the hot seat from fired Luc Eymael.

Vilakazi, who is not new to the Gqeberha side, having served as the team’s technical director during the 2023/2024 season, starts his journey in his new role at the club against former side AmaZulu on Saturday.

The match will be staged at East London’s Buffalo City Stadium (8.15 pm).

Kanu, 43, as he is popularly known in the football fraternity, becomes the fifth coach at the club just 10 matches into the new Betway Premiership campaign.

Sinethemba Badela was shown the door just two matches into the season. He was replaced by Musa Nyatama, who was replaced by Morgan Mammila, who later made way for Eymael.

The coach said winning on Saturday against Usuthu would be a perfect start for him in his new role at the club.

“I know that it’s not going to be an easy game against AmaZulu; obviously, they are confident, and they are coming from a win,” Vilakazi said.

“But we will make things very difficult for them. They are coming here at home, so we need to make sure that we suffocate them as much as we can.

“Obviously, the approach and the strategy will be about capitalising on the weakness of Amazulu and also checking their strong points and being able to deal with them.

“However, we definitely analyse individually, player by player, because I have worked with most of them.

“So, I have to look at their strong points and weaknesses and try to capitalise on that.

“This is going to be one of the games where we are ready to fight and to dig deep in terms of making sure that we grind for three points on Saturday.”

Chippa are rock bottom on the Betway Premiership log with only six points from 10 games.

In their last league fixture, they played to a 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants away.

Asked why he returned to the club, especially considering the club’s situation in the league, Vilakazi replied: “In football, there is always pressure.

“You win a game today, and you have the pressure of winning the next one; you lose a game, and you have the pressure of winning the next one; and when you draw, you have the pressure of winning.

“So, pressure is the name of the game.

“I am not someone who is afraid of pressure. I always take challenges that are very serious.

“There is one guy who called me [after it was announced that I’d be the new coach at Chippa] and said you like difficult challenges, mfethu’ and I said, ‘Maybe I am meant for them.’

“So, I will take this one to see the team moving away from the relegation zone and also for the club to be a sustainable team in the PSL.

“Not only being there just to add a number, obviously, as soon as we move from the relegation zone.

“Then we can have our next target in making sure that we find ourselves in the top eight and we start challenging for silverware and running from this thing of fighting for relegation every season.”

