Nozipho Bell puts her SA junior lightweight title on the line when she fights Bernice Ferreira

FIGHTING CHANCE: Boxer Nozipho Bell prepares for her fight against Bernice Ferreira which will be taking place at the Battle at the Farm on 8 November

Walmer township professional boxer Nozipho Bell is set to defend her SA junior lightweight crown in a 10-round showdown against Bernice Ferreira at Silverlakes Farm in Pretoria.

Bell clinched her fifth national title in July 2021, outlasting Cape Town’s Ntombekayo Tolashe over 10 rounds to reclaim the SA belt she had vacated after seizing the WBF world title from Unathi Myekeni in 2019.

The much-anticipated “Battle at the Farm” title defence fight will take place on November 8.

“It’s been three years and 10 months waiting to defend my title. I was worried I might lose it again, as I’ve lost two titles before due to lack of funds,” Bell said.

“I would have loved to defend this title at home, but because of the funds, I had to defend it away.”

The 34-year-old lost her WBF title earlier in 2021 after failing to stage a mandatory defence within the federation’s time frame.

She was later stripped of her IBF Inter-Continental title again.

“My training and preparations for the fight have been going well. It’s been a long time since I’ve been waiting to defend my title.

“I know that I am a champion, and I know the SA title that I am holding now is a demand.

“I have watched some of Ferreira’s fights. The last fight of hers was against Bukiwe Nonina.

“I was lucky to have had two fights this year. In March, I fought against Abongile Lubambo, a fight that I won in stoppage time in the eighth round.

“I also fought in Dubai this year, a fight that was risky to me because I fought at a higher weight than my normal weight. But because I want to be active, I took the fight.”

As much as she has prepared well for the fight, Bell said she was aware that his SA title defence fight against Ferreira will not be a walk in the park.

“I know Ferreira will come out guns blazing, but my strategy is football. Due to my strength and excellent movement, I am not intimidated by her and find fighting her to be very exciting.

“I am a hard worker, and I am very disciplined. Fighting is my job, and I am willing to die in the ring.”

