Extreme weather ‘neutralises’ Nedbank Gravel Burn Stage 6

Riders during stage 6 of the Nedbank Gravel Burn stage race from Merino Farm to Gwanishi on October 31 2025.

Extreme on-route weather led to ‘neutralisation’ of Nedbank Gravel Burn Stage 6 on Friday.

This means the riders’ times on the 144km stage in the Eastern Cape - from Merino Farm near Cradock to Gwanishi - would not be counted towards the overall standings.

Riders woke early morning to strong winds and then rain.

At one stage, riders were evacuated from their Lapa’s to a central meeting point in the Burn Camp for their safety.

It was decided to delay the 7am start by an hour and neutralise the racing to Padstal 1 - water point - at 46km on the route.

This decision was welcomed by riders.

Unfortunately, Swiss professional rider Andri Frischknecht crashed in extreme crosswinds during this neutralised section - at about 36km - and had to be taken to hospital with concussion and a shoulder injury.

The wind continued to gust, making racing unsafe, and the day became increasingly hot, with a temperature of 35°C recorded along the route.

After requests from the leading professionals, the race commissaire decided to neutralise the entire stage.

Race founder Kevin Vermaak said: “This is an obviously unfortunate turn of events, and we would like to thank the positive spirit in which riders have approached it and the event crew for their hard work throughout the day.”

All riders who started Friday’s stage were eligible to ride on Saturday for a finishers’ medal, tackling the final stage from Gwanishi to Shamwari Private Game Reserve. — Nedbank Gravel Burn