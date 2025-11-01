Sportsman of the year award a victory for Dave and men’s netball

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Netball star Chinonso Dave was named Sportsman of the Year at the Madibaz Sport Awards

A chance introduction to the sport at school in New Brighton has seen Nelson Mandela University student Chinonso Dave rise to the occasion on the netball court.

The 26-year-old education student’s journey from thinking it was a female-only sport to becoming a national star reached another high last week when he was named sportsman of the year at the annual Madibaz Sport Awards.

The announcement came as a surprise, but, upon reflection, he feels it is just reward for the commitment he has shown over the years.

“I did not in my wildest dreams imagine being named the top sportsman,” a grateful Dave said afterwards.

“I have put in the hours and worked tirelessly to reach the level I’m at and I feel this is just the beginning.”

For him, however, the recognition carries added meaning.

“This award shows that men’s netball is on the rise and that there are many opportunities out there just waiting to be grabbed.”

None of it might have happened had an ignorant but curious grade 7 pupil not wandered over to watch a netball training session at his township school.

“I was stunned to see how fast-paced the game was and it looked like so much fun,” he said.

“After that, I decided to take up netball, even though at the time I didn’t know that males played the sport.”

His enthusiasm grew as he first played in a mixed team at a local club before joining the more professional Bush Bucks setup.

“It was then that I started taking it seriously because of the support the club gave me,” he said.

His game went up a notch after enrolling at the Gqeberha university in 2017.

He graduated in 2020 but has since taken on his honours in educational psychology, an academic journey that finishes this year.

Although Dave primarily does duty as a goal attack, he prefers the goal-shooter job.

His standout performances for the Madibaz at the USSA championships in 2024 earned him a spot in the national USSA Top 20 squad.

A call-up to the SA senior team for a Test series against Zimbabwe followed.

“It’s been absolutely great, all thanks to my coach Bianca Blom.

“I’ve grown so much under her mentorship, and my shooting has improved tremendously.”

He also had words of appreciation for his family and teammates as well as the coaches who helped shape his career along the way.

Balancing sport and academics has proven a worthy opponent, forever testing his resolve.

“It’s not always easy.

“I’ve learnt that I won’t always have everything figured out,” he said.

“But I constantly try my best and let God take care of the rest.”

His advice to up-and-coming players is simply to “go all out or don’t go at all”.

“Hard work will always beat talent, so push yourself and you will reap the rewards.” — Full Stop Communications