Tom Pidcock Pounces on Stage 5, Matt Beers retains overall lead

Thomas Pidcock during stage 5 of Nedbank Gravel Burn stage race from Blaauwater to Blaauwater on Thursday

On a day of racing marked by minor attacks from riders within the large lead group, the decisive moment of stage 5 at the Nedbank Gravel Burn came down to the summit finish on Swaershoek Pass near Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

Germany’s Andreas Seewald (Singer KTM Racing) was the first to pull away from the group, but he was almost instantly reeled in by Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) at the 133km mark of the 137km-long stage.

Pidcock surged and claimed his first stage win of the Gravel Burn. Seewald rolled over the line in second place, with Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling) third on the day.

“It looked to me to be the easiest stage, with only one climb to do,” Pidcock said.

“That’s why I thought I would have a go.

“But it was actually Alistair Brownlee’s idea.

“He persuaded me at the end of the stage.

“He told me to go for it, so I did.

“Everyone has been saying to me, ‘You should try to win a stage’.

“But the riding is tough.

“I have been suffering all year, I don’t want to suffer here!”

After some light suffering on the final climb of stage 5, Pidcock is back to enjoying himself in the Burn Camp.

“I am loving this event.

“Everything is very cool.

“A highlight for me has been the camaraderie amongst all the riders, eating with everyone, sitting around the fire at night, and just getting to know all the other participants.”

Two riders getting to know each other very well at the Gravel Burn are Beers and Pellaud.

Over five days of racing, the general classification top two are almost inseparable.

Beers appeared to take his foot off the gas slightly, riding defensively, rarely spending much time at the front.

Instead, after a few early attacks from Marco Joubert (Imbuko ChemChamp Specialized) and Lukas Baum (Orbea x Leatt Speed Company), it was Lukas Pöstlberger (Rose Racing Circle) and Cameron Wurf who put the most effort into the racing. Wurf sat at the front of the group for long stretches, with Pöstlberger taking over in the latter half of the stage.

When asked by the other riders on the finish line why he was racing so hard, Pöstlberger replied drily.

“If I wasn’t putting that pace down so hard, you guys would have been out there for another hour!”.

Pellaud offered his thanks in the shape of cool refreshments, “Beer on me tonight, Lukas!”.

With two stages remaining, everything is on the line for Beers and Pellaud. “Day five is normally my worst day on these stage races,” Beers said.

“I didn’t feel bad, but the heat definitely affected me today.

“Coming up to the climb, Simon attacked me there.

“I knew he would, so I just had to hold my own pace and not get overexcited.

“I lost about 24 seconds in the end.

“It sucks to lose the time, but it could have been worse.

“At one point, I think he had gained 40 seconds on me, so it’s not too bad.

“I just did everything I could to stay in touch.

“We still have two big days left — we are quite even, so it’s going to be tight.

“I think my technical skills could give me the advantage over the next two days, but I have no idea what we are really in for.”

Pellaud was happy with his ride, but felt he needed to eat a little more into Beers’ lead.

“I made some time, but not enough time!

“That was definitely the plan today, to try and chip away at Matt’s lead, but I am not a climber, so I couldn’t get away from him.

“I just pushed the pedals as much as I could for as long as I could.

“I didn’t ever feel like I could make up time on him today, so the result is a bit of a bonus.”

In the women’s race, Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste / Pinarello) lost her overall lead due to some over-enthusiastic descending that resulted in lengthy puncture repair, but it was a return to composure for the French rider on the event’s fifth stage.

On the hilltop finish up the Swaershoek Pass, Dubau-Prevot calmly rode away from the lead group in the pro women’s race to take the win ahead of American rider Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation).

Overall leader of the pro women’s race, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal), crossed the line in third, with Hayley Preen (ChemChamp Honeycomb 226ers) and Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) fourth and fifth respectively.

Rollins sits second in the GC, 4:20 behind Moolman-Pasio, with Preen in third. — Nedbank Gravel Burn