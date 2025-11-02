Powerhouse Boks trample Japan in nine-try rout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores a try during the Quilter Nations Series match at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday.

The world champion Springboks pulverised Japan 61-7 at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday to kick off their five-match northern hemisphere tour in style.

As the London drizzle turned to heavy rain at the home of English football, Japan found themselves almost immediately seven points down after a high tackle from their captain Michael Leitch on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu cost his team a penalty and territory. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, playing his 99th Test, crashed over from the resulting lineout maul.

Early Springbok physicality, both in the carry and in defence, cost the Japanese time and space, and the Brave Blossoms failed to win either their first lineout or scrum. For debutant tighthead Zachary Porthen, it was a dream start as the former Junior Springbok captain got his first taste of anchoring a dominant Springbok pack.

South Africa played the conditions well and judicious use of the high kick from both scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and Feinberg-Mngomezulu kept Japan pinned down, and when Feinberg-Mngomezulu chased and collected his own up-and-under, bullying his opposite number Seungsin Lee off the ball, the Bok flyhalf could stroll over to score, converting his own try to make it 14-0.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was in again five minutes later. A knock-on on his own 22m line by fullback Yoshitaka Yazaki led to a scrum, and then a scrum penalty, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu ghosting through the defence to make it 19-0.

South African joy was tempered by the sight of Ox Nche falling awkwardly – the talismanic loosehead limped off with a heavily strapped left thigh. Gerhard Steenekamp was the replacement but the Bok scrum suffered no ill-effects.

Only in the second quarter did Japan break the Bok 22m line with intent, winning a penalty and kicking to the corner. They duly won the line-out but Feinberg-Mngomezulu intercepted and the danger passed.

Japan’s No.3 Shuheil Takeuchi then crumpled under pressure. First pinged for collapsing the scrum, the Japanese tighthead was then yellow-carded by Irish referee Eoghan Cross for illegally bringing down a rampaging Springbok maul.

Despite a frenetic end to the half, the penalty try put South Africa well in control at the break, 26-0 ahead.

After the resumption, the Brave Blossoms’ luck didn’t improve: Ben Gunter – their 120kg, Australia-raised flanker – was yellow-carded for an unfortunate clash with Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi would depart for precautionary reasons soon afterwards, to be replaced by Andre Esterhuizen as a hybrid flank. But with only 14 men for 20 minutes, Japan simply could not hold the line.

Again, it was Feinberg-Mngomezulu who did the damage, slicing the Japanese backs open to feed Kwagga Smith who transferred slickly to Wilco Louw, newly on the field for Porthen, who juggled, caught and then crashed over under the posts.

At 33-0 down, Japan did well to cut the deficit by seven. After their own period of pressure, laying siege to the Springbok 5m line and winning repeat penalties, a smart tap-and-go from fullback Yazaki made it 33-7.

Lood de Jager was in imperious line-out form, poaching the Japanese ball at will, with Esterhuizen peeling away from another unstoppable maul to register what he thought was his first try as flanker. It was not to be as the TMO chalked it off.

No matter, because a minute later Arendse was over for his 22nd try in 28 Tests, winning a Manie Libbok contestable kick and crossing to make it 40-7.

Esterhuizen, however, would not be denied, powering over under the posts in the 62nd minute as Springbok pressure kept the scoreboard creeping up to 47-7.

Although excellent in attack, South Africa’s defensive patience continued to pay dividends too.

First, Cheslin Kolbe launched a spectacular counter-attack from deep in his own half, kicking though for Arendse who did well to gather under pressure and slide over. Libbok converted to make it 54-7.

And then in the dying minutes it was Libbock again who collected a high ball at pace, releasing Arendse who in turn found Jesse Kriel on the inside for the stand-in Bok skipper to finish.

61-7. Job done. Next up, France in Paris next weekend.

SCORERS

South Africa Tries: Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), penalty try, Wilco Louw, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Jesse Kriel. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3). Manie Libbok (4)

Japan Try: Yoshitaka Yazaki. Conversion: Seungsin Lee