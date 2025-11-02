Sublime Warriors outclass Titans in T20 clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LEADING THE WAY: Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers prepares to drive during the CSA T20 Challenge, Division 1 match against the Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

The Dafabet Warriors produced a near-perfect display with bat and ball to outclass the Titans by 86 runs in their T20 Challenge cricket match in Centurion on Saturday.

With skipper Matthew de Villiers leading the way in his first senior Twenty20 fixture by cracking 74 off 48 balls, the Warriors surged to a daunting 193/3 in their innings and then took control with the ball to dismiss the home side for 107 after they had collapsed spectacularly to 44/6.

It was the sort of all-round performance that will provide much encouragement for the Eastern Cape franchise, who were missing a number of senior players.

Coach Robin Peterson said before the game it was a chance for some younger members of the squad to prove a point, and this they certainly did after the loss of two early wickets in their innings.

De Villiers and JP King, who hit a T20 career best with his unbeaten 76 off 43 balls, set up the victory with a brilliant third-wicket stand of 126.

Once they had played themselves in, the Warriors pair moved into overdrive as they smashed the Titans’ attack all around the field.

From 59/2 after nine overs, the Warriors batters took 134 runs off the remaining 11 overs, including a whirlwind finish in which 75 runs off the last five overs seemed to draw most of the sting from the Titans’ cause.

King hit five fours and five sixes in his innings, dominating the end of the innings as he and Patrick Kruger (6 not out) added 40 runs for the fourth wicket off just 14 balls.

In the face of this onslaught, Marco Jansen stood out in the Titans attack as he claimed 2/29 in four overs.

In the Titans innings, there was no comeback after they lost four wickets for six runs in the space of 22 balls, slumping from 38/2 to 44/6.

As he has done for much of the season, Matthew Boast was a key figure in the Warriors attack, finishing with 4/23 in 3.1 overs, including two of the first four wickets to fall.

Kerwin Mungroo was equally impressive and helped to Boast to sow the early seeds of destruction in the Titans’ batting ranks with 3/24 in his four overs.

There was no release of pressure from the rest of the attack, and despite the best efforts of Keagan Lion-Cachet (25 off 21 balls) and Abdu Galiem (16) in a seventh-wicket stand of 32, the visitors stayed in control of the proceedings.

Eventually the Titans subsided to their total of 107 off 17.1 overs, giving the Warriors a healthy boost of confidence after their opening match against the Dragons was abandoned due to rain in Potchefstroom on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.

Peterson’s team will now regroup for their first home match of the season, against Western Province at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday (5pm).

