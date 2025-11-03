Drama as Quins and Gardens storm into EP club rugby final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SCORING POINTS: Flyhalf Ruben de Vos kicks a penalty for Harlequins during their winning performance over Kruisfontein United in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 semifinal clash at the Adcock Stadium

It was a bittersweet moment for Harlequins when they pipped defending champions Kruisfontein United 18-15 after sudden-death extra time in a dramatic Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 semifinal at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

Though Harlequins left the field with the cheers of their supporters ringing in their ears, they were also downcast because their beloved Adcock Stadium is facing possible demolition.

Harlequins were set on their path to victory thanks to tries from Liqhawe Mokuena and Mzwanele Besman.

Flyhalf Ruben de Vos kicked two penalties and a conversion.

There was drama in Saturday’s other semifinal when Gardens registered a 29-15 win over arch-rivals Progress at the Central Field in Kariega.

The match was marred by a stamping incident which left Progress player Gustav Meyer lying prone on the ground.

Tensions between the clubs ratcheted up when a video of the stamping incident started circulating on social media.

Angry Progress chair Kosie Basson said he had sent a video clip of the stamping incident to the EP referees body and would lodge a complaint with EP general manager Mzi Mpofu on Monday.

“We took Gustav to a doctor after the game,” he said.

“He has marks on his face, neck and a cut over his nose and we will monitor his condition.”

The big crowd who watched Saturday’s semifinal at the Adcock Stadium were not allowed to sit in the main stand after it was declared unsafe for public use after an inspection by NMB Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday.

Because it was cordoned off and declared a no-go zone, fans were only permitted to sit on the open stand on the opposite side of the field

The Adcock Stadium is Gqeberha’s premier club rugby venue and hosted last year’s Grand Challenge club rugby final.

The NMB municipality’s deputy director of sports facilities, Luyanda Manengela, wrote a letter of indemnity to EP Rugby’s club affairs administrator, Richard Jordaan, on Thursday stating the venue’s main pavilion was not safe.

He wrote: “This correspondence serves to record that EP Rugby Union, as the custodians of rugby in the Eastern Cape, makes use of various sports facilities in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, including Adcock Stadium.

“The municipality wishes to inform the union that a joint site inspection was done on October 29 with the facility management committee members and our chief building inspector.

“It was discovered that the main pavilion/grandstand, including the changing rooms underneath the pavilion, are currently deemed not safe for public use due to structural damage to the seating areas.

“Despite being informed of the above, Harlequins insists on utilising a portion of the facility on November 1.

“The municipality will not assume any liability for injuries, damages or fatalities that may occur as a result of this use, and therefore the club will be utilising the facility at their own risk.

“The municipality is in the process of appointing a structural engineer to conduct a comprehensive structural assessment of the entire stadium, including the buildings within the precinct.

“The outcome of this assessment will guide us on the appropriate way forward, whether to demolish or upgrade the facility.”

In response, Harlequins issued a statement regarding the venue.

“Due to the recent finals (lower leagues), which attracted huge crowds, severe damage was caused to the main stand of our beloved Adcock Stadium.

“The executive informed the municipality, who did an inspection.

“The engineers advised the main stand be shut down with immediate effect, with the toilets and cloakrooms also part of the no-go zone.

“The open stand on the opposite side of the field is the only safe space to be used for supporter seating.”

EP have not announced yet where Saturday’s final between Harlequins and Gardens will be played.

The Herald