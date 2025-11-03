French pressure cooker awaits Boks in Paris, says Rassie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MAGIC MOMENT: South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu dives over for a try against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday

A red-hot pressure cooker environment awaits the Springboks when they go into battle against a passionate French rugby side in Paris on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus warned.

The showdown at Stade de France comes after the Boks crushed Japan 61-7 at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

A cautious Erasmus says a totally different kettle of fish awaits the Boks in the second game of their tour against Les Bleus.

“We know what it’s like to play France away from home. The passion, intensity and atmosphere in which you play there is very different,” he said.

“I think we have sufficient depth, experience and youth in the team, but it’s a totally different ball game going there.

“It’s a pressure cooker and it gets to you.

“We beat them in the (2023) World Cup quarterfinal, but we know how close that match was, so it’s a massive game. And then there’s Ireland ahead as well as Italy and Wales.

Erasmus praised his team for their physicality, intensity and the respect they showed Japan at Wembley.

“We have to give credit to the whole team,” he said.

“Some of the players have not played for us in a while, such as Gerhard Steenekamp, Franco Mostert, Johan Grobbelaar, Andre Esterhuizen at No 7, and Zachary Porthen made his debut.

“And then if one looks at a player like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored two tries in the match, he played for us for the SA A team three years ago, and he worked with the coaches on that tour.

“Tonight was a wet game against a Japanese team that we’ve struggled to put away before, and he was physical for a No 10.

“He kicked well, tackled well and he’s got the magic feel for the game. So, with him, Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard, we are in a good position with flyhalves.

“Obviously, you can see Sacha is getting more comfortable in the position, but we face France next week, and we also have Ireland lined up later on tour, so we always need to make a step up.”

Erasmus said the Boks’ defeat against Japan in Brighton in the 2015 Rugby World Cup remained etched in the memory.

“We’ll never forget Brighton, and we’ve only beaten them three times, and we struggled to put them away in the last two games, even in the (2019) RWC quarter-final, and we know what a good coach Eddie Jones is, so I didn’t expect this score.

“But for me, it was more about how the players entered the match with the respect and physicality they showed up with. Everything was not perfect, but I’m pleased with the intensity the players showed.”

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi said the versatility within the group and the support they enjoyed really carried them through at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s good to have versatile players, so the coaches can pick who they want on the day, and that helps a lot if there is an injury in the game, and it enables us to adjust and not panic,” he said

“It was special to see the people come out in numbers and enjoy the match and even wait around at the end in the rain.

“We have four more matches on tour, and we need them, so we encourage them to come to the games, and we’d like to thank them for their support tonight.”

Scorers:

South Africa 61: Tries: Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), penalty try, Wilco Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3), Manie Libbok (4)

Japan 7: Try: Yoshitaka Yazaki. Conversion: Lee Seung-sin

The Herald