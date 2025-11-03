Highbury bounce back from Lions defeat with 2-1 win against Upington

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STRIKING BACK: Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya welcomed the 2-1 win in their Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer match against Upington on Saturday

Gqeberha’s Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer side Highbury FC rallied to a 2-1 victory over Upington this weekend, shaking off their earlier 2-0 loss to Hungry Lions.

Both matches took place at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington.

Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya aimed to bring home six points from their week-long campaign in Upington. He hoped, at the very least, to secure four points.

Though the cards did not fall that way, he applauded his troops for the fight they put up on Saturday, which earned them three points against Upington.

The win helped the Yellow Nation move back to third position on the log.

They had dropped to fourth place after their defeat to Hungry Lions.

There has been some inconsistency in the club’s results lately.

However, Sibiya hopes to rectify that in their next league fixture against Venda FC at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday (3.30pm).

“We really want to do our best to win that match to continue with our winning streak,” he said.

“We are also happy that we are able to win football matches away, which is not the easiest thing in this league.

“We started the game well. We dominated the match and we pressed well.

“You could see the energy that the players really wanted to come back to Gqeberha with something out of these two matches.

“We also played well against the Hungry Lions despite the defeat. We created chances, and we missed chances, but on Saturday, we scored from the chances we created.

“We could have scored more from the number of chances that we had, but we are grateful for the three points, even though the match was tough.”

The coach said after Upington levelled the scoreline in the second half, his troops had to dig deep for the winner.

“I am very happy that we finally scored two goals in one match. We have been scoring one per match, but the most important thing is not about scoring a lot, but winning football matches.

“We really appreciate the effort of everyone; it was not easy. I am looking forward to the next match against Venda at home, which we know will not be an easy one,” the coach said.

The Herald