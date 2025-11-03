Iinyathi look to continue unbeaten T20 run against Easterns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GOING FOR BROKE: Ross Boast of the Knights goes big during the T20 match against the Eastern Cape Iinyathi at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The wicketkeeper is Mncedisi Malika, of the Iinyathi.

The term “sticking to our processes” is a common reply from Eastern Cape Iinyathi players when asked about what has made them tick in the CSA T20 Knockout tournament in which they are unbeaten.

It is a phrase that their head coach, Tumelo Bodibe, has instilled: that they must consistently focus on executing a predetermined game plan, rather than becoming distracted by the match situation, emotions or the pressure of immediate results.

This mentality is one that batter Wian Ruthven wants his side to continue with in their next game against the Eastern Storm in Benoni on Monday.

Iinyathi produced a compelling performance in their four-wicket victory over the Knights at the Buffalo Park cricket ground on Saturday. The Knights are considered one of the top teams in Division Two.

It was the Iinyathi’s second successive victory and means they top the log standings and remain unbeaten in the competition after three games. Their first match was abandoned due to rain.

The Knights could post only 110 for seven. Thozama Totona, who was making his debut for Iinyathi, took two wickets, together with Alindile Mhletywa while Hardus Coetzer, Kgaudi Molefe and Thando Ntini took a wicket apiece.

Iinyathi chased down the target with 23 balls remaining, and the East London side ended on 113/6.

“We stuck to our processes from ball one. Really glad about the win, though we couldn’t get our bonus point.

“We still can’t complain because we were facing the best team in the competition; they were unbeaten, like us,” Ruthven said.

“The bowling was exceptional from the start. Our opening bowlers, Thando Ntini and Hardus Coetzer, were on point, and the guys that followed, Alindile, Kgaudi and Thozama, it was exceptional from him, just coming into the team and dominating. He backed his basics,” he said.

Former Waterkloof High pupil Ruthven was making his T20 career debut. He scored 37 runs, the highest individual score in the game.

The Iinyathi started the pursuit of the Knights’ target at a rapid pace, with openers Nathan Roux and Christian du Toit going at almost 10 runs an over in the first five.

They reached 40 before they lost the wicket of Du Toit (12) to Ross Boast.

That wicket opened the floodgates after the powerplay, with Proteas spinner Dane Piedt accounting for the scalps of Roux, Jason Niemand and Michael Copeland, leaving Iinyathi on 77/4 in the 10th over.

But Ruthven and Mncedisi Malika stood resolute and combined for a 22-run stand to move the home team close to the target, after which the lower middle order took them over the finish line.

