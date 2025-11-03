Thrilling end-of-season racing at Victory Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The final round of the Victory Raceway Club Dirt Oval Championships took place on Saturday evening in cool, calm conditions at their track situated along Victoria Drive in Walmer, where the club celebrated its 20th year of existence.

The highlight of the night was the 1660 modified saloon class, where newly crowned SA champion Marthinus Muller found himself in a three-way battle with Kenzo Barnard and Nadia Rautenbach, where Muller had the better of the others in the three heats leading up to the final.

Barnard saved the best for last, as he got the jump on Muller in the first corner of the final and held on to take the win with a brilliant performance, holding back Muller as he tried in vain to get into the lead, and after a nail-biting eight laps, it was Barnard that triumphed, with Muller taking second and Rautenbach third.

Going into the final round of the season, Muller had already done enough to secure the club championship.

Kiaan Aylward was at his dominant best in the Hot Rod class, where he won three-out-of-three heats as well as the final, but it was Annuschke Landman with her consistent performances throughout the year that secured the club championship.

Ruan Mostert was the standout performer in the 2.1 modified class, but it was Rimon Landman who had already secured the overall championship going into the last event, and similarly in the heavy metal class, Joshua Sletcher dominated on the night, but Danie de Vos had already clinched the overall title.

Juan Roesstorff held off the hard-charging Pieta Victor to win the final of the V8 American saloon class as well as wrap up the win in the club championship, while in the 1600 Stock Saloon class, Pieta de Lange stormed to victory, but the club championship will be going the way of young Reghardt Joubert, who has had a great season.

The class results were:

1600 Saloons: 1 Pieta de Lange (SA2), 2 Deon Ross (C426), 3 Reghardt Joubert (EC33)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Kenzo Barnard (SA2), 2 Marthinus Muller (SA1), 3 Nadia Rautenbach (E61)

2.1 Modifieds: 1 Ruan Mostert (E95), 2 Johan Knoesen (E49), 3 Vernon Landman (E51)

Hot Rods: 1 Kiaan Aylward (E28), 2 Reghardt Joubert (EC133), 3 Annuschke Landman (E153)

Heavy Metals: 1 Joshua Sletcher (C100), 2 Philip Victor (C72), 3 Gordon Ascary (C178)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (E97), 2 Pieta Victor (E99), 3 Claud van Rensburg (C94)

Junior Hot Rods: 1 Quade de Lange (C185), 2 Azriel Aroonslam (C767), 3 Vaydin Very (C722)

Driver of the Day: Kenzo Barnard (SA3)

The Herald