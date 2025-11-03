We can’t rectify everything overnight, says Vilakazi after AmaZulu loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORK IN PROGRESS: Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi reacts during the Betway Premiership soccer match against AmaZulu at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday

Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi does not believe his players are bad, just psychologically fragile, and that is something he says he needs to work on if they are to generate positive results.

Vilakazi said this after the team’s 3-0 defeat in the Betway Premiership soccer game to AmaZulu at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday evening.

The loss saw Chippa remain rooted to the bottom of the log with only six points after 11 games.

The Usuthu game marked the beginning of another tenure for Vilakazi at the helm for Chippa.

He is the fifth individual, including the caretaker coaches, to take charge of the dugout since the start of the season in August.

“I must admit it is work in progress. I think we need to be honest with ourselves. There were problems that were there. We can’t rectify everything overnight,” Vilakazi said.

“What is important now is that we align the psychological aspect of the players. These players can’t become bad players overnight.

“We just need to work on their minds, in terms of believing in themselves and trusting the process so we can start generating results.”

Midfielder Pule Ekstein scored a brace, while the other goal for AmaZulu came through Athini Maqokolo.

Chippa actually controlled the tempo in the opening minutes of the first half.

They even got awarded a penalty for their offensive prowess, but Goodman Mosele’s attempt was saved by Darren Johnson, who was with the Eastern Cape side last season.

Ekstein opened the scoring for Usuthu after excellent work by Nkosikhona Radebe on the flank with a pinpoint cross close to halftime.

A few minutes after the break, Maqokolo doubled the lead for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Matters turned from bad to worse for the Chilli Boys when Ekstein scored his second from the penalty spot.

“We started very well. We dominated the first half,” Vilakazi said.

“If we had converted the penalty chance into a goal we would be singing a different tune.

“But by saying that, we are not blaming the player. Even the top players in the world miss penalties, but it could have changed the whole environment because we were on top of the opposition, and scoring was going to be a cherry on top for us.

“Coming to the second half, where we conceded two goals, we had the element of desperation, and we lost our defensive structure.

“Defensively we still need to work more because the team has always been conceding goals.

“Unfortunately, in football there is a short blanket. Once you focus offensively, the defence will be leaking.”

Chippa’s next game is against Magesi at the same venue on Tuesday.