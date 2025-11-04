Chippa United’s Ntsundwana seeks fresh start at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HOME BOY: After 10 years of playing away from home, Chippa United's Somila Ntsundwana is glad to be back

After more than 10 years away, Somila Ntsundwana has returned home, bringing his soccer journey full circle.

Rising through the Bidvest Wits ranks, the 28-year-old began a new chapter with Chippa United this season following a stint in Richards Bay in 2024.

The Motherwell star, who attended Lawson Brown High School, worked his way through the Wits Academy before making his Premiership debut in December 2015.

“It’s nice to be back home,” Ntsundwana said. “The chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] has always wanted me to return, but in football, a lot of things can happen.

“But I’m relieved that I’ve returned home at last. Despite our poor start, we still have a chance to improve.”

With just six points from 11 games, Chippa are at the bottom of the log.

The Chilli Boys’ 3-0 loss to AmaZulu at the Buffalo City Stadium at the weekend was their seventh league defeat this season.

When they play relegation-threatened Magesi at the Buffalo City Stadium on Tuesday evening, newly-appointed head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will be hoping to turn things around.

Ntsundwana believes Vilakazi is the ideal candidate to help the team make a fresh start.

“Since the new coach took over, I feel like a lot has changed,” he said.

“It has helped us in a variety of ways and he will continue to assist us in getting out of our current predicament.

“What better coach to have than someone who will encourage us? He has been in this situation before.”

Ntsundwana hopes that his return to Gqeberha will inspire other aspiring soccer players to work hard at their craft so that they, too, can one day play in SA’s top-tier league.

“I’ve been playing away from home,” he said.

“I believe it has been 10 to 12 years since I left home, and I consider myself a community leader or role model. Whatever I do, I know it isn’t for myself.

“I do it for my community because many young people look up to me.

“They have the potential to play in the top tier of football one day.

“I am currently staying at home to be closer to my community and to inspire aspiring soccer players.

“I want them to see me up close and in person, to be inspired to work hard and avoid doing things that could jeopardise their future careers.

“I can never make up for lost time, but I can help myself achieve my goals, such as staying close to the people who support me.

“It really motivates me to come back.

“People assume that you relax when you get home, so I have to work hard and not relax right now.

“That is when you must put forth more effort, because the community will ask what is going on.

“I believe that returning home also carries pressure, but pressure is a necessary component of the game.”

Even though Chippa have had a rough start, Ntsundwana urged fans to keep supporting the team.

“I want to encourage the football fans in Gqeberha to give us more support,” he said.

“I know we’ve had some difficulties, but it’s sometimes more important how you finish than how you started.

“So we need their help.

“I don’t think anyone likes the situation we are in.”

Ntsundwana, who previously played for Motherwell’s Subs, said the current state of the club caused them to have restless nights.

“After reflecting on ourselves as players, we have decided that we do not deserve our current situation and that we must put in a lot of effort to change it.

“At least we have an ambitious coach who has worked with some of the players, so we shouldn’t disappoint him, the team or the fans.”

