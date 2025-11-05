Lunje Noqobo’s U17 debut sparks joy in Ngqushwa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Lunje Noqobo came on for Emihle Witbooi in the 85th minute for SA in Doha, Qatar, on Monday for his Fifa U17 World Cup debut against Bolivia, there were generous claps from his teammates.

But there were loud cheers and applause from those close to him, thousands of kilometres away in the town of Ngqushwa (formerly Peddie) where his umbilical cord is buried.

Lunje is the only Eastern Cape player in the squad that went on to win the game 3-1.

This was also the U17s’ first win in only their second appearance in a soccer World Cup since 2015.

Attempts to get hold of his mother, Nosaziso, were unsuccessful by the time of publication on Tuesday.

But his former coach, Carlos Mtshamba, said: “His family was very happy for him making it to the U17 World Cup. The boy has really worked very hard to get to where he is.”

Mtshamba was Lunje’s mentor at the Carlos Academy before he was signed by SuperSport United.

Lunje’s favourite quote, as per the Safa website, is: “Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.”

That sums up his football career so far.

In 2024, his mother told how she ended up renting a flat for him in Southernwood where he stayed with his sister and was able to travel from school to practice at the Carlos Academy in East London.

Winger Lunje’s footballing journey had started at Ngqushwa club Young Ideas, Nosaziso said.

This led to him being selected to the Ngqushwa all-star youth team “Peffer”.

There, he met footballing mentor Buyisile Ngoqo, who took him to trials at the Carlos Academy after recognising his talent.

On the Bolivian win, Amajimbos head coach Vela Khumalo said: “Our analysis was spot on but was only disturbed by us being one man down, and that made us tweak and change our tactical approach to the game.

“However, we created the chances of still playing from transition.

“Our boys showed maturity and growth, understanding the technical changes and tactical flexibility that happened, and I’m proud of our boys.”

Amajimbos were reduced to 10 men after Sive Pama was red-carded for a foul.

The referee had initially given him a yellow card, but after the assistance of the Football Video Support requested by Bolivia, it was changed to his marching orders following a check in the 35th minute.

But regardless of the deficit, Witbooi, Neo Bohloko and Shaun Els ensured they walked away with three points.

Amajimbos lead the group on goal difference and will next face Qatar on Thursday (5.45pm).

