Nelson Mandela Bay sport director says new Sascoc job is all about heart

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW ROLE: Madibaz director of sport Vuyo Bongela has been appointed to a national commission that falls under the Sascoc umbrella.

Madibaz Sport director Vuyo Bongela says her new job, which falls under the umbrella of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, is all about “heart”.

The 46-year-old, who has a solid background in marketing and business, was recently named to a commission tasked with the brand positioning of Sascoc. She will report directly to its board.

According to the Nelson Mandela University official, her focus areas will be building the national body’s brand and managing its reputation.

She will also be instrumental in ensuring its adherence to the constitution and principles of good governance.

With a career path that spans the fields of marketing and sport within the educational sphere, her expertise is strongly aligned with the demands of the role.

“I’m intentional about using those skills to build the brand of sport, whether for Ussa (University Sports South Africa) or Sascoc.”

She feels a brand lives “in the head and in the heart” and sport connects with the latter.

“Using that to build the brands I’m involved in is an intention of mine at Madibaz Sport, Ussa and now Sascoc.”

Bongela, who was nominated for the position by Ussa, where she serves on the national executive committee, said she was humbled to join the commission.

She was particularly pleased that her new role complemented her responsibilities at the university in Gqeberha, where she has led the department since 2022.

“I’m sure there will be lessons I can bring back to Madibaz, so it will be beneficial from that point of view.”

The commission meets once a quarter and because its members are spread across the country, most work is done remotely.

Her appointment is further recognition of her growing influence in the sport and marketing sectors, a journey that began in Butterworth (now Gcuwa) in the former Transkei.

She matriculated in East London in 1995 and went on to obtain a BTech in marketing management from NMU.

Then, at the institution’s business school, she completed a management development programme before doing her honours in development studies.

“I’m currently pursuing a master’s in philosophy, specialising in inclusive innovation.” — Full Stop Communications