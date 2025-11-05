Pirates legend backs Quaddou to end 13-year league title drought

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TIME TO SHINE: Former Bafana Bafana defender Edward Motale backs Pirates to go all the way in the league

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale has urged his former club to focus all their energy on securing the remaining silverware this season after their heartbreaking exit from the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers began the season aiming to go one better than 2024’s semifinal finish in the continental competition, but their ambitions fell short this time around.

They were eliminated by Democratic Republic of Congo side Saint Eloi Lupopo on penalties (5-4) following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

All is not lost, though, as uncertainty still surrounds the Pirates’ exit from the tournament after they lodged an official complaint to CAF over Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa, who was reportedly serving a suspension for a disciplinary offence during the tie.

Pirates also raised concerns over the eligibility of Lupopo players Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala.

Despite the controversy, Motale has called on his former side to stay focused on what they can control, most importantly, ending their 13-year wait for a league title.

Fresh off a hard-fought 1-1 draw with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership, Pirates have been the form team of the season so far and arguably pose the biggest threat to Sundowns’ dominance.

Motale said expectations were high that Pirates would extend their seven-match winning streak with victory over the defending champions, but stressed the importance of maintaining focus across all remaining competitions.

“Judging on their performances leading up to the match, the thought was obviously that they were going to get the better of Mamelodi Sundowns,” Motale said.

“Pirates will have to redeem themselves now with their next fixtures because they missed an opportunity, as everyone expected a win.

“They will need to have a strong comeback to ensure they retain their momentum and keep their spirits high.”

The former Bafana Bafana defender said there were plenty of positives to take from their short time in the Champions League

“It is water under the bridge now, but what was pleasing was to see them coming back from being a goal down to securing a 3-3 aggregate score.

“That, for me, showed a lot of fight in the players despite the loss on penalties.

“The Champions League is gone, and all we have to do now is focus on the Carling Knockout and winning the league,” he said.

“While elimination helps in terms of playing fewer matches and staying fresh, Pirates were supposed to go all the way to the final.

“But all the focus needs to be on the other competitions and ensuring they win them.”

Motale believes that with the MTN8 title already secured, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has already laid a solid foundation in his first season in charge.

He said that lifting either the league or another domestic trophy would make it a highly successful campaign.

Pirates now shift their attention to the semifinals of the Carling Knockout, where they will face Richards Bay FC this weekend, aiming to win the trophy for the first time since the 2011/2012 season. — SportsBoom