Tenacious Suburban rise from relegation to rugby champs

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Suburban Rugby Club celebrate after being presented with the Grand Challenge Bottom 12 trophy by EP president George Malgas at the Adcock Stadium

Tenacity helped Suburban Rugby Club rise from the anguish of being relegated from the EPRU Grand Challenge Middle 12 division in 2024 to being crowned Bottom 12 champions in 2025, vice-president Tursuis Ruiters says.

It proved to be a double victory for the Kleinskool team, because their reserve side also lifted a trophy on finals day at the Adcock Stadium.

“After being relegated from the Grand Challenge Middle division at the start of the season, Suburban faced a complete rebuild,“ Ruiters said.

“A young and determined executive committee was elected to steady the ship, and under the leadership of head coach Luchen Samuels and captain Jermaine Scheepers, the team set three bold goals.

“They were to finish at the top of the Bottom Division and earn automatic promotion.

“Restore community pride in Kleinskool and to bring home a trophy.”

Despite major challenges, including the loss of their home field, vandalised during the Covid-19 pandemic and left neglected by local authorities, Suburban RFC refused to fold.

“The team played every fixture away from home, endured long and costly travel outside Gqeberha, and operated without the financial relief of home gate income,” Ruiters said.

“Yet the spirit of Kleinskool stood tall.

“Suburban won 20 of their 22 league matches, collecting an impressive 95 league points, the most across all Grand Challenge divisions.”

In the semifinals Suburban overcame a strong Helenvale side 27–9, setting up a much anticipated final against Born Fighters at Adcock Stadium.

After two halves of extra time, the final score stood at 15–15.

Having finished the season at the top of the log, Suburban were crowned 2025 champions.

The club’s first reserve team added further glory by also defeating Born Fighters in their final, sealing a historic double and fulfilling every goal set at the beginning of the year.

“This victory belongs to every player, coach, supporter and the Kleinskool community,” Ruiters said.

“Despite every obstacle, unity carried us through. 2025 will forever be remembered as the year we made Kleinskool proud again.

“Suburban also express heartfelt gratitude to all players, supporters, service providers and donors who stood with the club throughout the season.

“Suburban used to play at the Kleinskool Sports Ground, but it was vandalised during the Covid period, and sewerage drains often flood the field.

“We are now playing our home games at Bertram Secondary School and the team are enjoying the venue.

“When the 2025 rugby season kicked off, Suburban faced one of its toughest challenges after they were relegated to Division C of the Grand Challenge.

“What could have broken spirits instead sparked a powerful response from players, coaches, managers and the tight-knit Kleinskool community.

“Our record is even more remarkable considering the team has no home ground, meaning every fixture is an away game.

“We decided early in the season that we would turn this challenge into motivation.

“Suburban are not just playing rugby matches.

“We are playing for the kid in Kleinskool kicking a plastic bottle instead of a ball, and for the young talent overlooked because of where they come from.

“The club has embraced the motto Pride of Kleinskool, aiming to inspire and represent a marginalised community while proving that resilience, talent and unity can overcome any obstacle.

“Suburban had a dominant pack that laid the foundation for the team’s fast and elusive backs.”

The expanded 36-team, three-tier Grand Challenge format of the Top 12, Middle 12 and Bottom 12 divisions has ensured a high level of competitiveness.

There is promotion and relegation between all three Grand Challenge divisions, and the top two Adams Cup teams have been given the incentive of promotion to the 12-team Grand Challenge Bottom division.

