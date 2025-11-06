Sport

Bafana Bafana to face Zambia in Gqeberha

Coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana are to play against Zambia next month as part of their preparations for Afcon.
Coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana are to play against Zambia in Gqeberha next Saturday (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Gqeberha will host the international friendly match between World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana and regional neighbours Zambia next Saturday (6pm).

The match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as part of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the end of the year.

Safa will confirm the ticketing details in the coming days.

The final Bafana Bafana squad for the international friendly against Zambia will be announced by coach Broos at Safa House on Thursday at 11am.

The Belgian mentor named a preliminary squad for the friendly recently and will trim it down to the final 23 players on Thursday. - Safa

