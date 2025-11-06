Boks must nullify French lineout, says De Jager

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CUP REPLAY: Springbok lock Lood de Jager says they will face a massive challenge against France in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Saturday

Nullifying the lineout strengths of a confrontational French side will be essential if the Springboks want to get the upper hand and come out on top in their rugby clash in Paris on Saturday, lock Lood de Jager says.

All eyes will be on the Stade de France when Les Bleus attempt to gain revenge against a Bok side that beat them in the 2023 World Cup quarterfinals (kickoff 10.10pm SA time).

“Every Test is a big challenge for us as a team and for each individual personally,” De Jager said.

“France are a very good team, and we know it’s going to be a very big challenge on Saturday, but we are looking forward to it.”

De Jager is expecting a tough forward battle, which could be used as a yardstick to measure where SA’s forwards are ahead of upcoming tour matches against Italy, Ireland and Wales.

“France have a big pack and are generally very confrontational, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us to see where we are on Saturday,” he said.

“They have a good maul and scrum, and they play very direct rugby, so it is going to be a good test for our forwards.

“We analyse every team we play and obviously we’ve had a look at their lineouts.

“They have a high success rate in that area of their game and a proper maul, and that’s definitely a threat, so we have to do our best to negate that if we want to get the upper hand to win the match on Saturday.”

Flyhalf Manie Libbok said the Boks were determine to put their best foot forward in Paris

“As Lood said, we are preparing for this match as we do with every other Test, and within our team the focus is on us and what we want to do on the field,” he said.

“We want to give our best for the team and the country, and for each of us it is a privilege to be here.

“Our past encounters against France have always been tough, and it shows what a quality team they are, and how hard it is to come here and face them, and this week will be no different.

“It was obviously good for us to get the result against France in the World Cup.

“The match was very intense and physical, and it took a lot out of us.

“At the end of the day, one point separated the teams on the scoreboard, but we are pleased that we got the result.”

Libbok said he was pleased with the evolution of the Springbok team in the past two years since the Rugby World Cup and it said it had boosted their performance.

“Our main way of playing is still the same, but we’ve tweaked things here and there to expand our game and give the opposition different pictures, and it’s certainly helped us in the past two years,” he said.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will announce his matchday squad on Thursday.

The Herald