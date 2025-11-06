Gardens revving up for last dance against Quins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIGHTING FOR THE FINAL: Harlequins wing Dayle Nel is tackled during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash against Gardens at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Gardens are revving up for their last dance of the season against a formidable Harlequins side in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 rugby final on Saturday, coach Julian Daniels says.

All roads will lead to the neutral Sports Complex venue in Humansdorp for the biggest game of the EP club rugby season (kickoff 3.30pm).

Last week Harlequins reached the final when they eliminated defending champions Kruisfontein United 18-15 after sudden-death extra time.

In the other semi, Gardens registered a 29-15 win over arch-rivals Progress at the Central Field in Kariega.

The match was marred by a stamping incident which left Progress player Gustav Meyer lying prone on the ground.

Tensions between the clubs ratcheted up when a video of the stamping incident started circulating on social media.

This prompted EP general manager Mzi Mpofu to release the following statement: “Kindly be advised that this communication follows the disturbing video footage that emerged from the Grand Challenge semifinal match between Gardens and Progress.

“Wherein, two Gardens RFC players can be seen maliciously and deliberately performing acts of violent foul play against an opponent.

“An emergency meeting was held on Sunday, and it was resolved at this meeting that the following players who represented Gardens RFC in the aforementioned match must be placed under precautionary suspension effective immediately: Craig Ferreira: wearing the number 5 jersey. Archie Gans: wearing the number 7 jersey

“Please take note that this suspension will be in effect until such time that a disciplinary enquiry into the incident has been concluded.”

Daniels said the suspension of the two players was a difficult pill to swallow.

“But we have a good squad of players who we rotate. That is rugby, and it is in the moment, and I won’t say anything more about that incident,” he said.

“But we will say rugby was the winner and we take it game by game.

“We also have to understand the players and they are not robots.

“Gardens are working on our mistakes and this will be the last dance and hurdle against Harlequins on Saturday.

“Gardens will never underestimate Harlequins because they have a lot of experienced players and coaches who are well respected in the union

“Our secret is that we just want to play rugby and we want to do it for the community.

“The guys are well prepared for our final game.

“I always tell my boys they have to stay in the fight, and if you want to beat Harlequins, you have to pay for 170 minutes.”

Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai said a squad rotation system had worked well for his team.

“You can expect a well-balanced and structured style of play from Harlequins,” he said.

“Harlequins are known for that and have become accustomed to this style of play, like when we played against Gardens a few weeks ago.

“We played with the forwards and backs, and we mixed it up well.

“So that is what can be expected from us.

“Harlequins have a deep-rooted history in EP rugby and we would like to win for the people who are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure the players are well looked after and conditioned.

“The supporters and players have been tremendous this year.

“Our squad have all put in a lot of hard work, and they have been focused, and they want to reach this goal.

“Silverware is what it is all about and it would be a great experience for the club to have some in their cabinet again.”

Saturday’s fixtures in Humansdorp:

Grand Challenge Top 12 second teams: 12.30pm: Park v Gardens; Top 12 first reserves: 1.50pm: Kruisfontein United v Park. Top 12 first teams: 3.30pm: Harlequins v Gardens

