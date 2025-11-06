Highbury want to extend their winning run at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELL PREPARED: Highbury are primed for their Motsepe Foundation Championship game against Venda FC at NMU on Friday

After a week on the road, Highbury FC head coach Kabelo Sibiya is relieved to be back home, but, more importantly, he hopes to continue their winning streak at home.

During their week-long stay in Upington, the Yellow Nation played two Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer games against Hungry Lions and Upington FC, earning three points.

They will now play Venda FC today at the NMU Madibaz Stadium (3.30 pm).

Following their away results, Sibiya said the team’s confidence was high and that the players had worked hard in training this week.

The Gqeberha team defeated Upington 2-1 after losing 2-0 to Lions.

“We are happy that we are playing at home,” Sibiya said.

“The last time we were here we won against Casric Stars.

“It would be nice if we could keep winning football matches at home. We understand that it will not be easy.

“We understand that Venda are one of the teams which haven’t conceded many goals, despite not scoring many.

“But we need to be well prepared for them. We need to plan to break the block, and the earlier we score in the match, the better.

“We are very happy about our achievement away from home. It was not easy to play Upington at home and come back with three points.

“We believe more and the confidence is high. Everyone wants to play, everyone is pushing, and the spirit among the players is high.”

The coach said his main priority now was to manage the players and keep them from being overworked.

He said some players had appeared in all of their previous three games.

“So we need to see how best we can manage the guys for the matches.

“We will do our best against Venda.

“We believe that we are growing as a football club. After every match, there is an improvement in the team and in certain players.

“So we are very happy. We are also learning from every match that we have played.

“We will continue to learn and we will do our best to win against Venda.

“We are playing at the university, where we have not played in a long time. The last time we were there, we appreciated the support.

“So we also want to urge the people to come out in large numbers to support us and bring the stadium to life.

“We would greatly appreciate it, and we will do our best to play the best football possible so that people will want to support us.”

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Friday: Highbury v Venda, Madibaz; Casric v Upington, Solomon Mahlangu.

Saturday: Milford v Gomora, Richards Bay; Kruger v Leicesterford, KaNyamazane; Midlands v University of PTA, Harry Gwala; Leopards v CPT City, Thohoyandou.

Sunday: Lions v Bees, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Baroka v Lerumo, Mafori Mphahlele.

