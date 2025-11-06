POLL | Will you be supporting Bafana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium?

World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana will take on regional neighbours Zambia at a international friendly in Gqeberha next Saturday.
The match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as part of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the end of the year.
Safa will confirm the ticketing details in the coming days.
Will you be there?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.