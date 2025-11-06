Sport

POLL | Will you be supporting Bafana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium?

Herald Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The municipality wants to drop its R208m lawsuit
The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (KAREN VAN ROOYEN )

World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana will take on regional neighbours Zambia at a international friendly in Gqeberha next Saturday.

The match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as part of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the end of the year.

Safa will confirm the ticketing details in the coming days.

Will you be there?

