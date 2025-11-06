Warriors aiming to build on winning start in T20 Challenge

The Dafabet Warriors will be fired up to use a resounding win over the Titans as the launching pad for a real tilt at the T20 Challenge cricket title this season.
This is the message from in-form Warriors fast bowler Matthew Boast after the Eastern Cape franchise secured a significant 86-run victory over a highly competitive Titans unit in Centurion last Friday.
Now the Warriors need to press the reset button as they prepare for a difficult encounter against an experienced Western Province outfit, taking place at St George’s Park on Friday (5pm).
The 22-year-old Boast, a former SA U19 player and his first season with the Warriors, is relishing the environment in the squad and this has shown in his performances this summer.
After four 4-Day Series matches, he is the leading wicket-taker nationally with 22 victims and continued to impress in the shortest format when he picked up 4/23 against the Titans.
“At this stage we are very happy with the way things are going and it has been a really good start for us as a team,” Boast said.
“I believe there is a good spirit among a really tight group of players and with everyone working towards one goal, it has been beneficial for our results.
“We were able to string together a couple of good performances in the four-day games and we have carried that through to the T20 Challenge. So we are in a really good space at the moment.”
As a newcomer to the squad, Boast said he thought a number of new players in the Warriors had come with a positive attitude and new energy, which had combined well with the guidance of some of the more established players in the team.
From a personal point of view, he has worked well with the coaching staff under head coach Robin Peterson.
“There are one or two things that I have changed in my bowling and through the guidance of the coaching staff I have been given the freedom to do what I can and been given the responsibility to produce which I enjoy.
“In addition (senior bowler) Duanne Olivier has helped me a lot with my bowling and the setting of fields. I just feel I have received good backing from everyone and that allows me to go out and express myself.”
Boast added that the Warriors knew they would have to be on point against a dangerous Western Province side, who defeated the Dragons last weekend but lost to Boland on Tuesday.
“They are definitely a strong outfit with lots of experience in the bowling line-up and several batsmen who have been firing,” he said.
“We did have a good win over them at St George’s in the four-day match so hopefully we can take that edge into this game, but it will be a real contest.”
EP Cricket has a special running at R20 a ticket and also has a one-handed catch competition, which has a prize of R10,000.
The gates open at 4pm.
The Herald
