Bafana coach Broos warns he may be forced to drop players not playing at their clubs

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has warned he may be forced to drop players who are inactive at their clubs with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) fast approaching.

Broos this week announced the squad for this month’s friendly match against Zambia in Gqeberha, and it included some players who have not seen much action for their clubs recently.

Some of those players Broos has picked but who have not played regularly are Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha and Sipho Mbule.

“In the short term it is not a problem, but it could be a problem in the long term, and that is true,” he said, asking why some teams have more than 30 players in their squads.

Hugo Broos says he may be forced to drop players not playing at their clubs.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/tRQD94m7A2 pic.twitter.com/gXVGijXHSo — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 7, 2025

“I know because I had a meeting with the coach of Pirates [Abdeslam Ouaddou], and I asked him questions. He has about 35 players, and it is not easy to please everyone; you have to change your team nearly every week to keep everyone happy, and that’s what he is doing.

“I saw their [Pirates] game against Golden Arrows during the week; Mbule and Mbatha were playing, and I was happy with their performances.

“For the moment it is not really a problem, but if it continues, one day I will have to take a decision and call someone else because they will not have enough games.”

Broos said coaches who have many players will rotate players, and that will have an impact on Bafana.

“Those teams, such as Sundowns and, to a lesser extent, Chiefs, have a lot of players, and what are you doing when you are a coach with that many players?

“You have to rotate, and that means national team players are not playing. It can be frustrating, but it will not help because it is the decision of the club and the coach, and I have to respect it.

“On the other side, I also have to watch that those things are not happening for two months or more. In the past I have left players out because they did not play enough matches for their team, and it may happen again.”