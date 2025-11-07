Closely contested Brutten semis on the cards in Mdantsane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EYEING THE WHITEWASH: Fort Beaufort United flank Rodney Chikamhi crashes through the defence to score against Buffs in their Brutten Ten rugby encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

The semifinals of the Border Brutten Ten tournament will take place at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday, after being postponed last weekend.

The organisers decided to reschedule the semifinals after the news of the death of Sive Tshaka, who played for Fort Beaufort United.

The KwaMaqoma side are among the top four teams left in the competition.

They will play the Walter Sisulu All Blacks at 3.30pm.

“Facing WSU is a tough one, especially in this competition,” Fort Beaufort United coaching consultant Sino Ganto said.

“We have seen how great they have been doing and the depth they have as well.

“It’s going to be a nice game, it is going to be a good encounter.

“They are a quality side, and we are looking forward to playing against them and hopefully things will favour us at the end of the day.”

Fort Beaufort notched up four wins in four matches in Pool A, which they topped with 19 points, while WSU finished second in Pool B on 14 points, after winning three of their group games.

Ganto said the mood in the camp had been sombre over the past few days as Tshaka had played a big role in the team and in the players’ lives.

“It has been tough on the guys ... we are taking it day by day and we are trying to build on that, and then we’ll see where that takes us.”

In the other semifinal, Young Leopards will face Buffs at 1pm.

Young Leopards are also unbeaten in the competition and topped Pool B, which was dubbed the pool of death.

They are the favourites going into the Buffs game.

Buffs finished second in Pool A behind Fort Beaufort United.

The players nominated for Player of the Tournament were also announced this week.

The list includes Buffs’ Sali Mlenzana, Young Leopards’ Storm Coko, Monwabisi Mkwakwi of Fort Beaufort United and the All Blacks’ Hlumelo Zitha. — Additional reporting by Maxwell Levine