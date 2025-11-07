Gelvandale Hockey Club marks 25 years of unity, legacy and growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GELVAN STARS: Gelvandale Hockey Club's Hurricanes men's team, which plays in the EP Premier League

From humble beginnings in the northern areas to producing national stars, the Gelvandale Hockey Club will celebrate 25 years of existence at a gala dinner at the Westview Sports Complex on Saturday evening.

The club, which has a rich history, was born through the amalgamation of the Lotus and Alpha Maple Leaf hockey clubs.

Over the years, it has produced national players such as Liesel Dorothy, Tony Marks, Denzil Dolley, Darren Kimfley, Lyall Meyer and most recently, Chris Rembe (masters hockey).

Club chair Clive Kimfley said it now stood as one of the most transformed clubs in SA.

“We are a true reflection of the Rainbow Nation. People from all backgrounds are welcomed and find a home with us, unified through our love for hockey,” Kimfley said.

“We are known across the country by our slogan, ‘Hockey will never be the same.’

“Throughout 2025, the club hosted a number of special events in honour of the 25th anniversary.

“It included honouring life members in February, our annual bingo event in May and a golf day and celebration of provincial players in June.

“These celebrations will culminate in the grand final event which will be the 25th anniversary and awards gala on Saturday.”

He said the club was in an exciting rebuilding and restructuring phase.

It is focusing on strengthening for the next 25 years and beyond.

“The goal is to ensure that the legacy built over the past quarter century continues to thrive well into the future.

“A key priority for the club is to grow our membership, with a renewed emphasis on youth development,” Kimfley said.

“A few years ago, the majority of our players were in their late 30s.

“That is a sign that the club risked stagnation if younger generations were not brought into the system.

“As a result, we shifted focus back to the foundation of the sport to introduce hockey to children at primary school age.

“This will allow them to fall in love with the game early and grow within our club environment.

“We remain deeply committed to development in the northern areas.

“We take pride in identifying and nurturing what we proudly call the rough diamonds.

“They are the talented young players who simply need opportunity, coaching and support to unlock their potential and reach the highest levels of the game.

“Our partnership with Astra Primary School plays a vital role in this mission.

“Under the leadership of principal Helma Boggenpoel, the school actively supports after-hours hockey.

“Learners are brought to training sessions, and to ensure their safety, they are safely escorted home by teachers.”

Kimfley said the club had bold but achievable ambitions.

It wanted to establish its own clubhouse, secure its own AstroTurf facility, expand and enhance youth and development programmes and ensure long-term sustainability through strong membership growth.

The club has had dedicated servants of the game.

It also benefited immensely from the financial expertise of Sharlene Coombs and Shelley Baatjies.

Many of the members have achieved EP and SA representation.

“Gelvan Hockey Club has become a powerhouse within the EP Hockey Federation,” Kimfley said.

“We have forged strong relationships with clubs across SA and earned widespread respect.

“A vibrant mini hockey initiative was run for many years.

“Some of our successes were our Hurricanes team being the first club of colour to win the Premier League in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

“The Legends won the first league title for 13 consecutive years and the Tornado Ladies dominated by winning the league seven years in a row.

“Our vision is to build a hockey institution that inspires future generations, transforms lives and remains a home for all who love the sport for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The Herald