Rain-delayed race set for PE Ovaltrack Raceway

The postponed eighth and final round of the PE Ovaltrack Raceway (PEOTR) club championship takes place tomorrow evening at their circuit that is situated along Mission Road, Greenbushes.

The classes that will be in action are the Development class, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hotrods, Classic 6’s, Heavy Metals and V8 Modified Saloons.

Quade de Lange has a formidable lead in the Development class and will be difficult to beat with a 22-point lead over Justin Fourie, who is his closest rival, with Ciska Bernardo rounding out the top three.

In the highly competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class that has seen nineteen different drivers competing in the championship, Ruben Barnard will be a difficult man to beat with his 41-point lead.

Reghardt Joubert in second place in the title hunt, has had a season of highs and lows and will be hard pushed by third-placed Deon Kretzmann.

Included in the mix, but out of the running in the club championship in the 1660 class, will be the newly crowned SA1 Johan Schoeman and SA2 Pieta de Lange following their successes at the recent SA Championships that were held in George.

Charne’ Schuin has had a consistent season competing in the 1660 Modified saloon class and enjoys a healthy 137-point lead over her younger brother Jason Drake, with Jaco Pitout in a distant third place.

Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh leads the 2.1 Modified class by a mere 14 points had not submitted an entry for the event, so Malcolm Els will be the man to beat.

Els, having missed two rounds of the championship, has been extremely consistent since his return to racing and will be a formidable force out on track.

Making a welcome return after an extended engine rebuild on his car is Kean Barnard.

In the Hot Rod class Piet Scheepers has a narrow lead in the championship standings and will no doubt be the man to beat, but he’ll be up against Jaco Aylward, Tiaan Oliphant and Nandor Kleywegt, among others.

Jonathan van Vuuren has enjoyed a good season and leads the Classic 6’s class by 69 points over Gordon Ascaray, with Michael Kruger in third place, while Joshua Sletcher has dominated the Heavy Metal class with a massive 172-point lead over Bonita Kotze in second.

Also enjoying a massive lead, but this time in the V8 American Saloon class, club chairman Wayne Holland is 78 points ahead of Ruzanne Jansen, with Dawid Joubert in third place.

Spectators are urged to get to the track early to secure a trackside parking place, and racing is set to start at 6pm, and tickets to watch all of the action are available at the gate.

November events:

8: Border Motorsport Club Championship round 7 at the East London Grand Prix Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, round 8 of Club Championship

9: Classic European Show Day at Eastern Province Veteran Car Club

14: 100 Years of Chrysler Display at Eastern Province Veteran Car Club

22: Main circuit racing, PE 100/200 & PE 3Hour at Aldo Scribante Raceway

28: Dirt Oval V8 Challenge at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes

28-29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback area

