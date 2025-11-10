Club Championships wrap up at Ovaltrack Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The stiff easterly wind did little to dampen the enthusiasm on circuit at the PE Ovaltrack Raceway during the eighth and final round of their club championship on Saturday night.

Charne Schuin was one of the star performers of the night as she not only won the final but also ended up winning the highly competitive 1660 modified saloon club championship in the process.

Her brother, Jason Drake, finished the season in second place overall, with Jaco Pitout finishing third.

Keeping winning in the family, Schuin and Drake’s nephew, Justin Fourie, beat Quade de Lange in the Development class in a hard-fought final after De Lange seemed to be cruising to overall victory after winning all three heats.

De Lange had already done enough to win the championship, with Fourie ending in second and Ciska Bernardo third.

Reghardt Joubert, 17, was in fine form in the 1600 Stock Saloon class, ending on the top step of the podium on the night but narrowly missing out on winning the championship that went the way of Ruben Barnard, with Deon Kretzmann in third.

Kean Barnard made a welcome return to racing after an extended engine rebuild on his car and won the 2.1 Modified class in relatively easy fashion, but it was Malcolm Els who ultimately took the championship win, with Dawid Grundlingh finishing in second and Tyler Mansfield in third.

The legendary Piet Scheepers wrapped up the Hot Rod championship after a somewhat dominant season, with Ludolf Olckers finishing in second and Grundlingh third.

Scheepers did not have things go his way on Saturday night as he was up against the quick Jaco Aylward, as well as Oudtshoorn driver Johan Kuyler.

Aylward went on to win a bruising final after numerous restarts.

Bonita Kotze won the Heavy Metal class on the night, beating the normally dominant Joshua Sletcher into second place.

Though Sletcher had already wrapped up the championship, with Kotze second and Eddy Banks third, and in the Classic 6 class Gordon Ascaray was the star performer, it was not enough to beat the consistent Jonathan van Vuuren in the championship standings.

Van Vuuren took the title, with Ascaray second and Michael Kruger in third.

Club chair Wayne Holland ended the season on a high by winning the V8 American Saloon final, as well as taking the championship, with Ruzanne Jansen finishing second for the season and Dawid Joubert third.

The night’s class results were:

1600 Saloons: 1 Reghardt Joubert (EC33), 2 Branden McPherson (C143), 3 Dean Upman (C771)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Charne Schuin (SA2), 2 Jason Drake (C126), 3 Eddy Banks (C75)

2.1 Modifieds: 1 Kean Barnard (E15), 2 Tyler Mansfield (C135), 3 Francois Jansen van Vuuren (C10)

Hot Rods: 1 Jaco Aylward (E28), 2 Johan Kuyler (D81), 3 Piet Scheepers (C23)

Classic 6: 1 Gordon Ascaray (C178), 2 Jabe de Kock (C722), 3 Jonathan van Vuuren (C721)

Heavy Metals: 1 Bonita Kotze (C79), 2 Joshua Sletcher (100)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Wayne Holland (C21), 2 Deon Verster (E93), 3 Ruzanne Jansen (C48)

Development: 1 Justin Fourie (C126), 2 Quade de Lange (C185), 3 Ciska Bernado (C723)

Driver of the Day: Justin Fourie (C126)

