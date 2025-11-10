Gardens crowned kings of EP club rugby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP CHAMPIONS: Jubilant Gardens players, from left, JP Claasen, Ethan Vaaltyn, Archie Gans, Adriano Martin and Conzay Hendriks, celebrate with the coveted Grand Challenge Top 12 trophy in Humansdorp on Saturday

A resilient Gardens side were crowned EP club rugby champions when they pipped Harlequins 11-9 in a nail-biting Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 final on Saturday.

There were joyous scenes at the final whistle when Gardens players and their ecstatic coach, Julian Daniels, celebrated the victory at the neutral Sports Complex venue in Humansdorp.

The final marked the end of an energy-sapping season for both teams, who kicked off their campaigns in March.

Harlequins, who last won the coveted trophy in 2007 and were determined to end a long trophy drought, were gallant in defeat.

At halftime the teams were level at 6-6 after a titanic battle for supremacy in the biggest game of the club season.

In a low-scoring clash, Gardens’ points came from a try by dangerous wing Duwayne Nel and two penalties by Adriano Martin.

Flyhalf Ruben de Vos kicked three penalties for Harlequins.

Gardens were last crowned Grand Champions in 2023 when they beat Kruisfontein United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Last week, Harlequins reached the final when they eliminated defending champions Kruisfontein United 18-15 after sudden-death extra time.

In the other semi, Gardens registered a 29-15 win over arch-rivals Progress at the Central Field in Kariega.

It was the third time Gardens and Harlequins had met in the competition in 2025, and all the matches proved to be hard-fought affairs.

A first-round clash between the sides at the Adcock Stadium ended in a thrilling 15-15 draw.

Harlequins then edged Gardens 32-26 in the second round at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Saturday’s final was another ding-dong battle, and fans were kept on the edge of their seats before the Kariega side emerged triumphant.

It was the second trophy Gardens lifted this season after their success in the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter tournament earlier in the season.

Gardens kept EP’s rugby flag flying high on the national stage when they beat crack Boland outfit Robertson Town 29-27 in a thrilling final.

The Kariega side also enjoyed a successful run in the Gold Cup before they were eliminated by Villager in Cape Town.

Ahead of the final, Daniels questioned the length of an arduous season during which his team competed in the Patel tournament, Gold Cup and Grand Challenge.

“I think this season was too long,” he said.

“The final was our 35th game of the season, and it is like playing in the English Premier League.

“Gardens never underestimate Harlequins because they have a lot of experienced players and coaches who are well respected in the union.

“Our secret is that we just want to play rugby, and we want to do it for the community.

“The guys were well prepared for our final game.

“I always tell my boys they have to stay in the fight, and if you want to beat Harlequins, you have to play for 170 minutes.”

Scorers:

Gardens 11: Try: Duwayne Nel. Penalties: Adriano Martin (2)

Harlequins 9: Penalties: Ruben de Vos (3).

Lower league final results:

Grand Challenge first reserves: Kruisfontein United 24 Park 17. Grand Challenge second team: Gardens 34 Park 15.

