Coetzee plans to invite club players to train with EP

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Exciting Gardens fullback Adriano Martin is one of several club players who could be invited to train with the EP Elephants

Several players who caught the eye during the recently completed Grand Challenge club rugby competition are set to be invited to train and go through a conditioning phase alongside the EP Elephants squad, coach Allister Coetzee said.

A list of between 10 and 15 names will be released shortly as EP look to extend their playing base ahead of the new season.

In their quest for success, EP have signed 13 new players, and there could be more in the pipeline.

“Now that the Grand Challenge has ended there will be a list of between 10 and 15 clubs players who will be invited to go through a conditioning phase alongside the EP players,” Coetzee said.

“That is very important for EP rugby and I have watched club games this season.

“It is unlike previous years where we just bring in players and when the funds dry up the those players leave and we are back to square one.

“We want to build this from within and get the base as big as possible and retain players within the province.

“So the club thing alongside the professional structures is really important.

Allister Coetzee (Werner Hills)

“We need local players to see how the EP guys condition themselves and at what standard they are training.

“That is how you develop players.”

Coetzee said his assistant coaches would be Matt Proudfoot (forwards) and David Maidza (backs).

“At this point, that is EP’s coaching staff,” he said.

Harlequins head coach Leon Nicolaai said he had no doubt some of his players could make it at provincial level if given an opportunity.

“Harlequins definitely have members in the squad that can walk into the EP Elephants team,” he said.

“We have Quinton Oerson, Ashley Jegels, Ruben de Vos, Aiden Augustus, Liqhawe Mokuena, Dayle Nel and Ethan Jantjies.

“I think Mziwanele Besman is the best hooker in the league and he has scored the most tries of all the hookers in the competition.

“We also have a young, exciting prop, Granwell Maletta, who is one for the future.

“So we have the players who can make the cut if given an opportunity.”

Harlequins enjoyed a successful season and reached the final of the Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge competition, where they were beaten 11-9 by Gardens in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Gardens coach Julian Daniels will also be keen to see his top players being given a chance to shine at provincial level.

The Kariega side have appeared in the past three Grand Challenge finals, and along with Kruisfontein United, Progress and Harlequins, are among EP’s dominant teams.

Among many talented players in the Gardens ranks, their adventurous fullback, Adriano Martin, Conzay Hendriks and Marvin Kampher are likely to be in the frame for an invite from Coetzee.

Asked which of his players could could make it at the Elephants, Kruisfontein coach Frank Domingo said: “Our team have a number of key drivers and our lock Wade Stuurman has been outstanding this season.

“He has been a leader on and off the field, and his experience and skill have been invaluable.

“We also have a number of young players who have made a big impact.

“Scrumhalf Breyton Costello is one of the players for the future and it is exciting to see him develop.

“We have a few players who could step up to the EP Elephants team.

“Especially a guy like Costello, who has been working hard and has shown a lot of potential.

“Stuurman and our centres, Elzane Walters and Liyema Mtotoyi, also have the potential to go a long way in the game.”

New players signed by EP: Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons), Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles), Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border), Athi Khetani (lock, flank Griquas), Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons) Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria), ⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province), ⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles), ⁠Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons), ⁠Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD), ⁠Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border), ⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards), ⁠Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD).

The Herald