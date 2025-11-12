Town Lodge ready to welcome The Herald Cycle Tour riders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GEARING UP: All set to roll out top-notch hospitality at the Town Lodge Hotel Gqeberha, and ready to welcome riders and visitors alike to The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 are returning local cyclists Sinethemba Mkwambi, Kelsey van Schoor and Duane Nel, joined by, second from left, race director Julie Briggs, Town Lodge assistant general manager Kym Walker, centre, and The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters, far right

The weekend of February 14 and 15 is not only Valentine’s weekend, but also the road races of The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 in Gqeberha.

For this special 40th edition of the tour, the prize purse for competitive riders is R650,000, the largest amount to ever be given away at The Herald Cycle Tour in celebration of 40 years of cycling in the region.

Gqeberha is an ideal sporting destination with mild weather, a diverse natural landscape located in a bustling city, with a welcoming spirit that keeps participants coming back every year.

With so many good reasons to break away to the Friendly City, visitors need to look no further than Town Lodge Gqeberha in Summerstrand for all their accommodation needs as the official road race accommodation sponsor and partner for The Herald Cycle Tour 2026.

“City Lodge Hotels is proud to once again support The Herald Cycle Tour, one of the Eastern Cape’s premier sporting events.

“It’s a celebration of stamina, community, and the region’s natural beauty, all values that align with our own.

“With six hotels across the Eastern Cape, including five in Gqeberha, we are perfectly placed to welcome participants, their families, and supporters to an event that brings such positive energy to the city,” Town Lodge Gqeberha general manager Glenn Pappin said.

The road races over the weekend of Saturday February 14 and Sunday February 15, from Pollok Beach, will be preceded by the mountain bike races on Sunday February 8 at the Addo Polo Club in the Sundays River Valley.

“We cherish our role in supporting key events in the city and province that ensure locals as well as domestic and international tourists enjoy this part of the country.

“Supporting local events and giving back to the communities we serve are part of who we are as a hotel group,” Pappin said.

The City Lodge Hotels opened its first hotel in 1985 and therefore also shared a 40th anniversary in 2025, which makes the 40th milestone of The Herald Cycle Tour in 2026 such a special partnership.

“The most rewarding part of this partnership is seeing the city come alive — from the excitement of the cyclists to the boost it brings to local businesses.

“Over the years, this collaboration has grown from strength to strength, and we look forward to continuing to support the event,” Pappin said.

The mountain bike race distances include the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Family Ride, and 500m Junior Race.

The road race distances include the 106km Classic, 55km Pursuit, and the 2km and 500m junior events.

Located right along the road races route at the beachfront, staying at Town Lodge Gqeberha for The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 places guests at the heart of the action.

“Cyclists can enjoy an easy commute to the start line, while friends and families soak up the festive atmosphere nearby.

“Our properties are the perfect base for both race prep and post-race relaxation — unwinding after a day of sporting competition and support," Pappin said.

“We look forward to welcoming cyclists, families, and supporters to another exciting edition of The Herald Cycle Tour.”

∗ Book your accommodation now for The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 by making use of the exclusive discount off the Best Available Rate for the February 6-15 2026 period (inclusive) at Town Lodge Gqeberha.

For more information about The Herald Cycle Tour 2026 and to enter, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za. Online entries close on Monday February 2.

