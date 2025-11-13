Matthew de Villiers credits bowlers for Warriors’ T20 success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matthew De Villiers of Dafabet Warriors plays through the offside during the CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park on November 7, 2025

The Dafabet Warriors rediscovered their best form as they overwhelmed the Lions by eight wickets in another high-quality display in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

Now Matthew de Villiers’s men will be looking for a repeat performance as they go into their penultimate round-robin match against the Tuskers in Maritzburg on Saturday.

The complete showing against the Lions came after a setback against the Dolphins in Durban on Sunday and De Villiers said they would continue to try to produce the best cricket they could in their remaining games.

The victory over the Lions pushed them to second place on the log behind the unbeaten Boland outfit and puts them on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.

But De Villiers, wisely, is not making the mistake of looking too far ahead.

“We really don’t want to take our foot off the pedal because in Twenty20 cricket we know it can go either way,” said the skipper, who made a key contribution to their win on Tuesday with a fluent, unbeaten 49.

“If you win matches early in the competition, you can find yourself sometimes losing games at the end, so we are just trying to play our best cricket irrespective of our position on the log – whether we are playing for the top spot or the last position.”

While the batsmen have been on song through most of the competition, De Villiers praised the Warriors’ attack for setting up the two victories they have achieved at St George’s Park.

“The bowlers have really done a good job up front, and the St George’s Park pitch gets a bit easier for batting, especially later at night,” he said.

“So having an attack which has limited the scores to around 150 to 160 means all we have to do is bat sensibly and chase down the target, so all credit to our bowlers.”

In fact, the Warriors bowlers have restricted their opponents to 134/9 (WP) and 146/7 (the Lions), allowing batsmen such as De Villiers, Muhammad Manack and JP King to cash in with some outstanding and aggressive batting.

King, who made an unbeaten 76 against the Titans, was particularly forceful against the Lions on Tuesday, smashing his way to 56 not out off 26 balls, with five sixes and three fours.

It’s the sort of performance that he will be keen to repeat in different conditions against the Tuskers at the Maritzburg Oval on Saturday.

De Villiers said they had developed a good balance among the batsmen, with their different styles complementing each other.

“Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, and we know each other well and are connecting well,” he said.

“For example, I know where JP’s strengths are and where he hits the ball and he knows what I do at the crease, so when you are batting like that, it makes things a lot easier.”

The Herald