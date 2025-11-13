World Cup parking prices astonish fans, as Fifa charges up to R3,000

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A general view of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey after the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris St Germain in July. The venue will also host the final of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

World Cup ticket holders can expect to spend big just to park their cars at next year’s tournament, with prices on Fifa’s official website reaching as much as $175 per parking pass.

First reported by The Athletic, the figures have astonished sports fans in the famously car-dependent US, one of the tournament’s three hosts, along with Canada and Mexico.

A “general parking” pass for the July 14 semifinal in Dallas was listed at $175 (R3,000) on Tuesday, while the price for parking at a group-stage match was listed at $75 (R1,285).

Parking at a quarterfinal match in Kansas City on July 11 would cost ticket holders $125 (R2,142).

Fifa, which used dynamic pricing for the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament, had group-stage seats starting at $60 (R1,028).

Only a handful of the 16 World Cup venues across Canada, Mexico and the US had parking passes listed for sale online as of Tuesday.

Mexico City, which will host the first match of the tournament, and New York/New Jersey, which will host the final, were among the cities that did not have parking available yet.

Fifa received more than 1.5-million ticket applications from fans within 24 hours of the presale draw being launched in September for the World Cup.