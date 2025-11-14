Pollard back to marshal Boks against Italy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BACK IN ACTION: Handre Pollard will be at flyhalf for the Springboks when they face Italy in Turin on Saturday

Experienced flyhalf Handre Pollard has been recalled to marshal a new-look Springbok team against a resurgent and dangerous Italian side at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday.

After Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu started at No 10 in the Boks’ opening European tour games against Japan and France, Pollard will relish an opportunity to shine against the Azzurri (kickoff 2.40pm SA time).

Pollard’s cool head in the heat of battle will be key for the Boks against an Italian side buzzing with confidence after a win over Australia last week.

SA will be led by inspirational captain Siya Kolisi, with coach Rassie Erasmus making 11 changes to his run-on side and one on the replacements bench from last week’s 32-17 victory against France.

The players who retained their places in the starting team are Boan Venter (prop), Kolisi (flanker), Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing) and Damian Willemse (fullback).

Erasmus opted for the same bench except for Kwagga Smith (loose forward), who returns to the squad in place of Johan Grobbelaar, who was promoted to the starting lineup.

“We said from the outset of the tour that we want to give as many players as possible a chance to play, and we believe this team is best suited to the threats Italy will pose,” Erasmus said.

“One of our key pillars is to build squad depth, and it’s great to have players like Jean Kleyn, Handre Pollard, Edwill van der Merwe and Ben-Jason Dixon back.

“Handre and Jean have played in World Cups, while Ben-Jason and Edwill have both performed for us at the highest level, and we are excited to see what they’ll bring this weekend.”

Erasmus expects Italy to come out with all guns blazing against the world champions.

“We may have won both our matches against them in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, but they tested us well in both matches and put up a brave fight,” he said.

“Their victory against Australia will also boost their confidence immensely, so we have a lot of respect for them, and we’ll have to give everything to get the result we want on the weekend.

“They’ve made huge strides in the last few years, and last week’s result shows what they are capable of when they are at their best, so we are not taking them lightly.

“They have also beaten us in Italy before; they are a passionate and well-coached team, and they’ll have an ardent crowd behind, so we know what we are in for.”

RG Snyman (replacement lock) is in line to earn his 49th Test cap, leaving him only one match short of joining the select group of players who have racked up a half-century of Test caps.

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams 23 Manie Libbok.

The Herald