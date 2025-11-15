Bafana thump Zambia as Afcon preparations gain momentum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana attacker Mohau Nkota celebrates his goal during the international friendly against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Important boxes have been ticked by Bafana Bafana with just over a month before they start their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign in Marrakech.

Playing in their last high-profile preparatory match before leaving for Morocco, Bafana beat regional rivals Zambia 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

At Afcon, Bafana’s target is doing better than the third place they achieved in the Ivory Coast.

Attacker Oswin Appollis started the party with the opening goal on the stroke of halftime, and there were more goals from Mohau Nkota and Sphephelo Sithole as South Africa continued with their impressive record at home.

Bafana start their Afcon campaign in Group B against Angola at the Marrakech Stadium on December 22, followed by matches against Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Given their recent good form, which includes qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Bafana will be one of the favourite teams in Morocco.

Some of the important boxes that coach Hugo Broos ticked include that the core of the team is sorted out, certain partnerships are working and there is quality from the bench.

More importantly, midfielder Sipho Mbule is enjoying his game in the national team and he looks ready to take over the playmaking duties from Themba Zwane.

In his starting line-up, Bafana coach Hugo Broos went with established partnerships while elsewhere he tried new things by giving opportunities to fringe players.

Between the poles, there is never doubt with captain Ronwen Williams and in the heart of the defence Broos showed how he is likely to go at Afcon with the central partnership of Orlando Pirates duo of Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

At right back, Khuliso Mudau took his rightful place but at left back Broos experimented with Samukelo Kabini while regular starter in this position Aubrey Modiba was on the bench.

In the heart of the midfield, Broos went with the established duo of Teboho Mokoena and Sithole who were instrumental when the team finished in third place at the previous tournament in Ivory Coast.

It was a special day for Mokoena who registered his 50th match for Bafana to add to his list of international achievements having played at the U20 World Cup and the Olympics.

Ahead of them was Mbule, who continues to benefit from the absence of inspirational Themba Zwane who is recovering from injury. Mbule made a huge difference with two assists.

On the wings, Broos installed Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, who was given a rare start after impressive performances at Orlando Pirates under coach Abdeslam Oauddou.

Moremi was one of the South African livewires as he was a constant threat to the Zambian defence as he combined with Appollis, Foster and Mbule who joined attacks from the midfield.

Given how Broos likes to play, Lyle Foster is going to be used as the lone striker with Evidence Makgopa coming on as impact.

One of the few notable chances came after the half-hour mark when Mbule unleashed a shot from outside the box but Zambia goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata reacted in time.

Chipolopolo also had their chances on the attack with most of their threats coming from Patson Daka andJunior Sakala, but they could not trouble Williams and his defence.

Bafana took the lead shortly before the break when Appollis continued with his rich vein of form by completing a defence splitting pass from Mbule.

Before the goal, the sides were evenly matched in terms of possession and chances created due to quality from both sides but Bafana were the first to break the deadlock with Appollis’ shot with his weaker foot.

Bafana took firm control when substitute midfielder Nkota benefited from the supply of Mbule as he controlled the ball before putting the ball beyond Nsabata.

Sithole headed home Nkota’s corner kick to put the matter beyond doubt but Sabobo Banda got the consolation during the closing stages as Bafana look to Afcon with morale sky high.

Broos gave a rare opportunity to substitute goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and there were also opportunities from the bench for Thalente Mbatha, Nkota, Makgopa and Thabang Matuludi.