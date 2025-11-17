Broos believes friendly against Zambia sharpened Bafana for Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GOAL SCORER: Bafana Bafana's Oswin Appollis takes on Zambia's Musonda Lubado during their international friendly at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Appollis scored one of SA's three goals

Coach Hugo Broos believes the carefully chosen friendly against Zambia played a key role in sharpening Bafana Bafana ahead of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

With second-half strikes from Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota, and Sphephelo Sithole, SA powered to a commanding 3-1 win over their African neighbours at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Chipolopolo’s consolation goal came from Joseph Sabobo Banda in the dying moments.

This encounter formed an integral part of Broos’ plans as he prepares for the Afcon in Morocco in December.

SA are in Group B, alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

The coach admitted that Bafana did not play their best football, but he was satisfied with the win.

“It was not our best game today,” Broos said.

“We have played much better games in the past, but it was a good week.

“I saw again a good mentality and work attitude during training.

“These guys, they want to win every game.

“Even though we did not play our best game, we won the game today.

“There are still players who were not here today, like Siyabonga Ngezana.

“I did not call him up because I wanted to give chances to other players and see if we can use them in the future, and for Afcon.

“We can be happy with what we saw today, and we can be confident about what is coming.

“It will be much more difficult than the game of today, but we will be better also in a month.

“We will try to do what we did last time, and maybe even better if it’s possible, but again, it’s Afcon, and it is something that is not easy.

“Because it’s so intense, every team wants to show how good they are, even the smallest teams.

“But I am confident. South Africa will be ready.”

Reflecting on the game, Broos said they were aware that Zambia was not Africa’s top team, but were a tough opponent.

“On the other side, I believe we have much more quality than Zambia at the moment.

“That is why I said at the beginning it was not our best game, but we can take advantage of the good moments in the game, and we did it today.

“We had more than a few chances; there were some situations where we put Zambia in difficulties, and in those situations we could score, and that is what we did today.”

Bafana open their Afcon campaign against Angola on December 22.

They next play Egypt on December 26 before finishing off the group stage against Zimbabwe three days later.

The Herald